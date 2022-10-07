Kanye West erupts after Adidas puts Yeezy partnership 'under review' following 'White Lives Matter' statement

Kanye West’s partnership with sportswear manufacturer Adidas is "under review," the company said Thursday and the star is not happy about the decision.

In a profanity-laced Instagram post, West scrutinized the sports retailer and claimed they "stole" his designs, according to TMZ.

"F—K ADIDAS," West said in the since-deleted post to his nearly 18 million followers.

"I AM ADIDAS," he added. "ADIDAS RAPED AND STOLE MY DESIGNS."

The German sportswear giant, which is the largest sports clothing manufacturer in Europe and the second largest in the world behind Nike, has maintained a business partnership with West to produce his Yeezy product line.

However, the company announced the review days after West wore a "White Lives Matter" shirt at a Paris fashion show and after he called the Black Lives Matter movement a "scam" on social media.

"After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review," Adidas said in a statement, according to Reuters. "We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period."

"Adidas has always been about creativity, innovation and supporting athletes and artists to achieve their vision," the statement continued. "The Adidas Yeezy partnership is one of the most successful collaborations in our industry's history."

Adidas added: "All successful partnerships are rooted in mutual respect and shared values."

West often takes to social media to voice his opinions and criticisms, including some in recent months that have been specifically addressed to Adidas and its CEO.

The two have been partnering together since 2013, Reuters reported.

West previously partnered with Nike, from 2007 to 2013, when he famously released his Red Octobers, according to the Wall Street Journal. The star first collaborated with Adidas in 2006, but the partnership failed to produce a shoe.

In West’s current agreement with Adidas, the star lends the company the rights to design and manufacture Yeezy products. In return, West receives about 15% royalties, according to the Journal.

The current deal runs through 2026. As recently as last month, West threatened to walk away from the agreement and to take the Yeezy line solo.

Adidas’ review announcement comes less than a month after West announced he was terminating his partnership with clothing retail company Gap Inc.

West often posts and then deletes updates on Instagram. As of Friday morning, his account had merely three posts, including a post about each of his parents and a video of Fox News host Tucker Carlson.