STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow higher, Nasdaq, S&P lower substantially lower, oil lower, gas, diesel mixed

Serena Williams' most notable venture capital firm investments

Tennis champion Serena Williams is hanging up her racket after the 2022 U.S. Open.

In an essay published by Vogue magazine on Aug. 9, Williams said she would be shifting her focus from the sport to her family and her venture capital firm, Serena Ventures.

Williams founded Serena Ventures in 2014 after learning during a J.P. Morgan Chase conference that less than 2% of all venture capital money went to women.

"I kind of understood then and there that someone who looks like me needs to start writing the big checks. Sometimes like attracts like," she wrote. "Men are writing those big checks to one another, and in order for us to change that, more people who look like me need to be in that position, giving money back to themselves."

According to Serena Ventures' website, 53% of the companies in its investment portfolio are founded by women, while 47% have Black founders and 12% have Latino founders. The firm has invested in more than 60 start-ups and announced in March that it raised $111 million.

Williams has a net worth of $260 million, according to real-time tracking by Forbes.

In addition to founding Serena Ventures, the 40-year-old has established brand partnerships throughout her career with big names including Gatorade, Ford, Hanesbrands, Gucci and Nike, which named an office building at its global headquarters after the athlete earlier this year.

Here are some of Williams’ most notable ventures: MasterClass, Tonal, Impossible Foods, Noom and Esusu.