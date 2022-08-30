STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow higher, Nasdaq, S&P lower substantially lower, oil lower, gas, diesel mixed
Inflation has investors on edge, cast pall on markets. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
Cryptocurrency prices were mixed early Monday, with Bitcoin and Ethereum edging higher, while Dogecoin was moving lower.
At approximately 5 a.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at more than $20,415 (+0.59%), or higher by about $119.
For the week, Bitcoin was trading lower by almost 5%. For the month, the cryptocurrency was lower, losing more than 15.1%.
Ethereum was trading at approximately $1,590 (+2.15%), or higher by more than $33.5. For the week, Ethereum was trading lower by almost 4%. For the month, it was trading lower by nearly 11%.
Dogecoin was trading at $0.063926 (-0.15%), or lower by approximately $0.000098.
For the week, Dogecoin was lower by nearly 6.2%. For the month, the crypto was lower by nearly 7.8%.
Tennis champion Serena Williams is hanging up her racket after the 2022 U.S. Open.
In an essay published by Vogue magazine on Aug. 9, Williams said she would be shifting her focus from the sport to her family and her venture capital firm, Serena Ventures.
Williams founded Serena Ventures in 2014 after learning during a J.P. Morgan Chase conference that less than 2% of all venture capital money went to women.
"I kind of understood then and there that someone who looks like me needs to start writing the big checks. Sometimes like attracts like," she wrote. "Men are writing those big checks to one another, and in order for us to change that, more people who look like me need to be in that position, giving money back to themselves."
According to Serena Ventures' website, 53% of the companies in its investment portfolio are founded by women, while 47% have Black founders and 12% have Latino founders. The firm has invested in more than 60 start-ups and announced in March that it raised $111 million.
Williams has a net worth of $260 million, according to real-time tracking by Forbes.
In addition to founding Serena Ventures, the 40-year-old has established brand partnerships throughout her career with big names including Gatorade, Ford, Hanesbrands, Gucci and Nike, which named an office building at its global headquarters after the athlete earlier this year.
Here are some of Williams’ most notable ventures: MasterClass, Tonal, Impossible Foods, Noom and Esusu.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline slipped slightly on Tuesday to $3.844. On Monday, the nationwide price of a gallon of regular gasoline sold for $3.85, according to AAA. Tuesday's price was $3.853.
The price of a gallon of gasoline a week ago was $3.892. A month ago, that same gallon of gasoline sold for $4.232. A year ago, gasoline was $3.15.
Gas has been on the decline since hitting a high of $5.016 on June 14, nearly 11 weeks ago.
Meanwhile, the price of a gallon of diesel rose to $5.073. On Monday, the nationwide price of a gallon of diesel sold for $5.057. On Sunday, that same gallon of diesel sold for $5.05.
Last week, a gallon of diesel sold for $4.973. Last month, a gallon of diesel sold for $5.30 and last year, a gallon of diesel sold for $3.278.
|I:DJI
|$32,098.99
|-,184.41
|-0.57
|SP500
|$4,030.61
|-27.05
|-0.67
|I:COMP
|$12,017.67
|-,124.04
|-1.02
U.S. stocks were mixed early Tuesday morning with the Dow higher by almost 300 points, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq and S&P 500 both substantially lower.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell to 4,030.61. On Friday, the benchmark index lost 3.4% in its biggest one-day drop in two months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.6% to 32,098.99. The Nasdaq composite tumbled 1% to 12,017.67.
Selling was widespread. Tech and health care stocks were the biggest decliners. Energy and utilities stocks rose.
Investors worry rate hikes by the Fed and by central banks in Europe and Asia might derail global economic growth. Fed officials point to a strong U.S. job market as evidence the biggest global economy can tolerate higher borrowing costs. Some acknowledge a recession is possible but say that might be necessary to extinguish surging inflation.
The Fed has raised interest rates four times this year. The latest two were by 0.75 percentage points, three times its usual margin. Some investors had hoped that the Fed would ease up if inflation subsides. That sentiment led to a rally for stocks in July and early August.
Investors expect another large hike at the Fed's September meeting, though the likelihood of such a big increase is smaller following weaker-than-forecast July retail sales.
Meanwhile, Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street fell following last week's Federal Reserve pledge to fight inflation by keeping interest rates elevated.
Shanghai and Hong Kong fell while Tokyo and South Korea advanced. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,225.10 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong tumbled 0.9% to 19,851.86. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 1.2% to 28,217.36 after the official unemployment rate for July held steady and the labor participation rate, or the share of the working-age population that is in jobs, stayed at a record high. The Kospi in Seoul added 1% to 2,450.71 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.7% to 7,013.40. India's Sensex opened up 1.1% at 58,609.22. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also advanced.
|USO
|$78.69
|2.84
|3.74
|CVX
|$164.63
|1.22
|0.75
|XOM
|$100.12
|2.25
|2.30
Oil prices dipped on Tuesday , paring some gains from the previous session, as the market feared that more aggressive interest rates hikes from central banks may lead to a global economic slowdown and soften fuel demand.
Brent crude futures for October settlement dropped 56 cents, or 0.5%, to $104.53 a barrel by 0620 GMT, after climbing 4.1% on Monday, the biggest increase in more than a month. The October contract expires on Wednesday and the more active November contract was at $102.57, down 0.4%.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $96.86 a barrel, down 14 cents, or 0.1%, following a 4.2% rise in the previous session.
Inflation is near double-digit territory in many of the world's biggest economies, a level not seen in close to a half century, which could prompt central banks in the United States and Europe to resort to more aggressive interest rate hikes.
Also weighing on prices, Russia's oil output has exceeded expectations in the wake of the war in Ukraine, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Monday.
IEA members nations could release more oil from strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) if they find it necessary when the current scheme expires, the head of the agency also said.
Also offering some support to prices is tight supply. Saudi Arabia, top producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), last week raised the possibility of production cuts, which sources said could coincide with a boost in supply from Iran should it clinch a nuclear deal with the West.
OPEC+, comprising OPEC, Russia and allied producers, meets to set policy on Sept. 5.
The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, is due to release data on U.S. crude inventories on Tuesday with the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, to follow on Wednesday.
U.S. crude oil stockpiles likely fell 600,000 barrels with distillates and gasoline inventories also seen down, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.
