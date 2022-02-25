Stocks jump, oil steady as Russia, Ukraine fears ease: LIVE UPDATES
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|FL
|$27.08
|-14.31
|-34.57%
Footlocker shares on pace for worst percentage drop ever...
Stock investors shrug off Russia-Ukraine fears...
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|I:DJI
|$33,428.98
|+205.15
|+0.62%
|SP500
|$4,308.06
|+19.36
|+0.45%
|I:COMP
|$13,452.73
|-20.85
|-0.15%
Investors are keeping one eye on Russia-Ukraine and the other on a basket of U.S. economic data..
The Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation pops most since 1983...
U.S. stock futures cut losses ahead of data on personal income/spending + durable goods
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|I:DJI
|$33,223.83
|+92.07
|+0.28%
Stock futures remained lower amid reports of Russian forces moving deeper into Ukraine.
U.S. equity futures traded lower Friday morning, following a day that saw a dramatic recovery toward the end of a wild trading day, as governments slapped sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Continue reading
Oil prices bounced between gains and losses Friday morning as Russia's invasion of Ukraine raised concerns about global supply.
Markets are bracing for what impact trade sanctions on Russia will have on price. Continue reading
Gold's shine is becoming more attractive to investors looking to protect themselves against the unpredictable swings in the equity market sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Gold closed at $1,925.10 Thursday, a new 52-week high, putting the SPDR's Gold Exchange-Traded fund's gain for the month at over 5%. It is the largest fund backed by physical gold with over $56 billion in assets. Continue reading
Bitcoin's price was around $38,000 Friday morning, clawing back from a plunge triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The drop in the cryptocurrency's price bottomed out Thursday morning around $35,000. Continue reading
Americans are already coping with the hottest inflation in four decades, and Russia's full-scale attack on Ukraine could push it even higher.
The conflict roiled the global market Thursday, pushing oil prices above $105 for the first time since 2014 and raising concerns of a prolonged inflation surge after Russia launched a broad offensive, hitting Ukrainian cities and bases with airstrikes and shelling. Continue reading
