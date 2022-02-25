Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update

Stocks jump, oil steady as Russia, Ukraine fears ease: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: FOX Business Team

13Posts
Stocks extend gains, hit session highs

U.S. Stocks

Posted by FOX Business Team

Russia cyberattack to target US banking, infrastructure: Former intel officer

Bramer Group founder Don Bramer says both Russia and China have a lot of hacking capabilities.

Posted by FOX Business Team

Footlocker failing for investors...

Footlocker Stock Intraday

SymbolPriceChange%Change
FL$27.08-14.31-34.57%

Footlocker shares on pace for worst percentage drop ever...

Posted by FOX Business Team

Stocks hit session highs...

U.S. Stock Market

Stock investors shrug off Russia-Ukraine fears...

Posted by FOX Business Team

Investors face another choppy trading session...

SymbolPriceChange%Change
I:DJI$33,428.98+205.15+0.62%
SP500$4,308.06+19.36+0.45%
I:COMP$13,452.73-20.85-0.15%

Investors are keeping one eye on Russia-Ukraine and the other on a basket of U.S. economic data..

Posted by FOX Business Team
Developing Story

U.S. stock futures cut losses...

U.S. Stock Futures

U.S. stock futures cut losses ahead of data on personal income/spending + durable goods

Posted by FOX Business Team
Developing Story

Dow futures hold 200+ point drop...

SymbolPriceChange%Change
I:DJI$33,223.83+92.07+0.28%

U.S. Stock Futures

Stock futures remained lower amid reports of Russian forces moving deeper into Ukraine.

Posted by FOX Business Team

Stock futures resume selling after wild rebound

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. ( (AP Photo/Seth Wenig))

U.S. equity futures traded lower Friday morning, following a day that saw a dramatic recovery toward the end of a wild trading day, as governments slapped sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Oil prices bounce on supply concerns following invasion of Ukraine

Crude oil pipes and valves at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (REUTERS/Richard Carson)

Oil prices bounced between gains and losses Friday morning as Russia's invasion of Ukraine raised concerns about global supply.

Markets are bracing for what impact trade sanctions on Russia will have on price. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Gold gets better as Russia, Ukraine and inflation dog stocks

Gold Bars (iStock)

Gold's shine is becoming more attractive to investors looking to protect themselves against the unpredictable swings in the equity market sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

Gold closed at $1,925.10 Thursday, a new 52-week high, putting the SPDR's Gold Exchange-Traded fund's gain for the month at over 5%. It is the largest fund backed by physical gold with over $56 billion in assets. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin price claws back from plunge after Russia invaded Ukraine

Illustration of Bitcoins (iStock)

Bitcoin's price  was around $38,000 Friday morning, clawing back from a plunge triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The drop in the cryptocurrency's price bottomed out Thursday morning around $35,000. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Russian attack on Ukraine could exacerbate already-high energy costs

Customer pumping gas (iStock)

Americans are already coping with the hottest inflation in four decades, and Russia's full-scale attack on Ukraine could push it even higher.

The conflict roiled the global market Thursday, pushing oil prices above $105 for the first time since 2014 and raising concerns of a prolonged inflation surge after Russia launched a broad offensive, hitting Ukrainian cities and bases with airstrikes and shelling.  Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Live Coverage begins here