Bitcoin price claws back from plunge after Russia invaded Ukraine

Bitcoin's price was around $38,000 Friday morning, clawing back from a plunge triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The drop in the cryptocurrency's price bottomed out Thursday morning around $35,000.

Bitcoin climbed back above $38,000 by the afternoon.

Heading into Friday, Bitcoin traded higher in two of the past three days, but remains off fractionally for the month and down more than 17% year-to-date.

Shares of Coinbase Global fell more than 3% in after-hours trading Thursday after the cryptocurrency exchange warned that growth would slow in the current quarter.

Coinbase reported trading volumes jumped more than 67% to $547 billion in the quarter, with retail trading accounting for 32% of volumes and crypto assets contributing 68% to total trading, according to Reuters.

"The sequential increase in retail Trading Volume was driven primarily by higher levels of volatility as well as strong consumer interest in a wider variety of crypto assets," according to a company statement.

Coinbase said it believes that retail monthly transacting users and total trading volume will both be lower in the current quarter when compared to a year ago.

For the fourth quarter, Coinbase had net income of $840 million, or $3.32 per diluted share, on net revenue of $2.5 billion,.

The estimates were for earnings of $1.94 a share on revenue of $1.97 billion, according to FactSet.