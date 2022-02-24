Expand / Collapse search
Bitcoin

Bitcoin price claws back from plunge after Russia invaded Ukraine

Bitcoin remains down more than 17% year-to-date

Is crypto being impacted by Russia-Ukraine conflict?

Bitwise Asset Management chief investment officer Matt Hougan shares his outlook for cryptocurrency performance amid tensions in Eastern Europe.

Bitcoin's price was around $38,000 Friday morning, clawing back from a plunge triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The drop in the cryptocurrency's price bottomed out Thursday morning around $35,000.

Bitcoin climbed back above $38,000 by the afternoon.

Heading into Friday, Bitcoin traded higher in two of the past three days, but remains off fractionally for the month and down more than 17% year-to-date.

Shares of Coinbase Global fell more than 3% in after-hours trading Thursday after the cryptocurrency exchange  warned that growth would slow in the current quarter.

Coinbase reported trading volumes jumped more than 67% to $547 billion in the quarter, with retail trading accounting for 32% of volumes and crypto assets contributing 68% to total trading, according to Reuters.

"The sequential increase in retail Trading Volume was driven primarily by higher levels of volatility as well as strong consumer interest in a wider variety of crypto assets," according to a company statement.

Coinbase said it believes that retail monthly transacting users and total trading volume will both be lower in the current quarter when compared to a year ago.

COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC. 179.56 +6.82 +3.95%

For the fourth quarter, Coinbase had net income of $840 million, or $3.32 per diluted share, on net revenue of $2.5 billion,.

The estimates were for earnings of $1.94 a share on revenue of $1.97 billion, according to FactSet.