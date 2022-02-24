Oil prices jump on supply concerns following invasion of Ukraine

Oil prices rose nearly 2% Friday morning as Russia's invasion of Ukraine raised concerns about global supply.

Markets are bracing for what impact trade sanctions on Russia will have on price.

RUSSIAN FORCES ATTACKING KYIV, EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN UKRAINIAN CAPITAL: LIVE UPDATES

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude increased $1.71 to $94.52 a barrel.

Global benchmark Brent crude rose $1.93 to $101.01 a barrel.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Brent crude jumped to more than $100 a barrel Thursday for the first time since 2014. It got as high as $105, before paring gains, according to Reuters.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

President Biden hit Russia with new sanctions Thursday that will impact Russia's ability to do business in major currencies.

Sanctions were also brought against banks and state-owned enterprises.

Britain, Japan, Canada, Australia and the European Union also unveiled more sanctions on Moscow.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The U.S. and Iran have been holding indirect nuclear talks in Vienna, where a deal could lead to the removal of sanctions on Iranian oil sales and increase global supply, according to Reuters.