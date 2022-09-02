STOCK MARKET NEWS: S&P, Dow look to recover August losses, Job report looms, Amazon appeals decision
Stocks see rocky start to September as recession woes, inflation concerns spur investor selloffs. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active businesses on the move.
A new dating app called The Right Stuff is set to go live later this month and promises to be a non-woke alternative for conservatives seeking a date with someone who shares their values.
The Right Stuff was co-founded by former Trump administration officials John McEntee, Daniel Huff and Isaac Stalzer, who found from their dating experiences in Washington, D.C., and New York City that it was difficult to find other conservatives on traditional dating apps.
McEntee says the biggest deal-breaker for conservatives and liberals alike when it comes to dating is whether the other person holds the opposing political affiliation. But all the current dating apps are targeted toward the left, he says, and many require right-leaning users to endorse progressive causes to even sign up.
"Your only options are left wing," McEntee told FOX Business, referring to the array of dating sites available today. "There's a climate change tag, there's no Second Amendment tag. There's a feminism tag … BLM tag, there's an LGBTQ tag, but there's no pro-life tag."
U.S. equity futures were trading higher ahead of the most anticipated economic report of the month.
The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.1% when the opening bell rings for the final trading day of the week.
Keep in mind, U.S. equity and bond markets will be closed on Monday for Labor Day.
Oil was higher Friday on bets that OPEC+ will discuss output cuts at a meeting on Sept. 5.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures traded around $89.00 a barrel. Brent crude futures were around $95.00 a barrel.
The key economic report of the week, the August employment report, is expected to show a solid jobs market that’s starting to cool off.
Economists anticipate the Labor Department to say the U.S. economy added 300,000 new nonfarm jobs in August. That’s down from a blowout gain of 528,000 in July.
The unemployment rate is anticipated to hold steady at 3.5%.
In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost less than 0.1%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 0.7% and China's Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1%.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.3% on Thursday to 3,966.85, rebounding from a four-day string of declines.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.5% at 31,656.42. The Nasdaq slid 0.3% to 11,785.13 for its fifth daily drop.
Nissan Motor Co. is looking to make an aggressive push to help customers take advantage of a new U.S. law that provides up to $7,500 in tax credits for the purchase of an electric vehicle.
Under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which President Joe Biden signed into law last month, a tax credit is made available for qualifying electric vehicles that are assembled in North America.
The Nissan Leaf, the company’s signature electric car, is among those produced by Nissan that qualifies under the law, but it must contain a battery built in North America to be eligible for the tax credit – a requirement that is prompting the new change.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline slipped on Friday to $3.809, according to AAA. Thursday's price was $3.829.
Gas has been on the decline since hitting a high of $5.016 on June 14.
Diesel's recent rise paused on Friday slipping to $5.076 from $5.086 per gallon.
Oil benchmarks are on track for a steep weekly decline as fears of China's COVID-19 curbs and weak global growth weighed on the market.
Both benchmark contracts slid 3% in the previous session to two-week lows. Brent was headed for a weekly drop of nearly 7%, and WTI was on track to fall about 5% for the week.
Bitcoin was trading around $20,000, after trading lower in six of the last eight days. Bitcoin has traded down more than 6% in the past week.
The cryptocurrency is down more than 56% year-to-date.
Ethereum was trading around $1,500. For the week, Ethereum was trading lower by more than 6%.
Dogecoin was trading at 6 cents and is down more than 9% in the past week.
The Amazon Labor Union picked up a win on Thursday when a hearing officer for a federal labor board blocked the ecommerce giant's attempt to overturn a historic union win.
The win is a relief for the grassroots group of former and current workers who claimed an unexpected victory involving a Staten Island, New York, warehouse.
Amazon filed more than two dozen objections with the National Labor Relations Board shortly after the spring vote, claiming the result was tainted by organizers and Region 29, the agency’s regional office in Brooklyn that oversaw the election.
"While we’re still reviewing the decision, we strongly disagree with the conclusion and intend to appeal," Amazon Spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement. "As we showed throughout the hearing with dozens of witnesses and hundreds of pages of documents, both the NLRB and the ALU improperly influenced the outcome of the election and we don’t believe it represents what the majority of our team wants."
