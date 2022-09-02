STOCK MARKET NEWS: S&P, Dow look to recover August losses, Job report looms, Amazon appeals decision

Conservative dating app 'The Right Stuff,' founded by Trump officials, set to launch

A new dating app called The Right Stuff is set to go live later this month and promises to be a non-woke alternative for conservatives seeking a date with someone who shares their values.

The Right Stuff was co-founded by former Trump administration officials John McEntee, Daniel Huff and Isaac Stalzer, who found from their dating experiences in Washington, D.C., and New York City that it was difficult to find other conservatives on traditional dating apps.

McEntee says the biggest deal-breaker for conservatives and liberals alike when it comes to dating is whether the other person holds the opposing political affiliation. But all the current dating apps are targeted toward the left, he says, and many require right-leaning users to endorse progressive causes to even sign up.

"Your only options are left wing," McEntee told FOX Business, referring to the array of dating sites available today. "There's a climate change tag, there's no Second Amendment tag. There's a feminism tag … BLM tag, there's an LGBTQ tag, but there's no pro-life tag."

