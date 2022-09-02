Expand / Collapse search
Nissan looks to make $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit more available to customers

The Nissan Leaf electric car qualifies for the $7,500 tax credit, but it must have a battery built in North America

Nissan Motor Co. is looking to make an aggressive push to help customers take advantage of a new U.S. law that provides up to $7,500 in tax credits for the purchase of an electric vehicle.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which President Joe Biden signed into law last month, a tax credit is made available for qualifying electric vehicles that are assembled in North America.

The Nissan Leaf, the company’s signature electric car, is among those produced by Nissan that qualifies under the law, but it must contain a battery built in North America to be eligible for the tax credit – a requirement that is prompting the new change.

The Nissan Leaf at a car show

The Nissan Leaf prototype electric car on display during the press preview for the world automotive media North American International Auto Show at the Cobo Center January 12, 2010 in Detroit, Michigan.  (Bryan Mitchell/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Chief Sustainability Officer Joji Tagawa told a group of reporters Thursday that Nissan was looking to make necessary changes to take advantage of the law.

"We are in the process of making a thorough analysis at the moment," he said without disclosing any additional details.

A Nissan Leaf charging

This photo provided by Nissan shows the 2023 Nissan Leaf, a small electric hatchback with an EPA-estimated range of up to 215 miles. (Jay K. McNally/Courtesy of Nissan North America via AP / AP Newsroom)

Nissan has stated it intends to make its operations and producers cleaner and safer for the environment, as well as make changes to its sourcing, production and sales.  

The Yokohama-based company, which is allied with French automaker Renault, first introduced the Leaf in 2010, which kickstarted its push for zero-emission all-electric vehicles. More than 600,000 Leaf electric cars have been sold worldwide.

A zoomed in photo of a Nissan Leaf car

A Nissan Leaf electric car being charged in London. (John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Inflation Reduction Act amended the Qualified Plug-in Electric Drive Motor Vehicle Credit (IRC 30D), now known as the Clean Vehicle Credit, and went into effect on August 26, 2022.

Nissan’s Leaf is in competition with Tesla models, as well as the Ford F Series electric pickup, BMW X5 and the Jeep Wrangler plug-in hybrid, which all qualify for the tax credit.

