Nissan looks to make $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit more available to customers

Nissan Motor Co. is looking to make an aggressive push to help customers take advantage of a new U.S. law that provides up to $7,500 in tax credits for the purchase of an electric vehicle.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which President Joe Biden signed into law last month, a tax credit is made available for qualifying electric vehicles that are assembled in North America.

The Nissan Leaf, the company’s signature electric car, is among those produced by Nissan that qualifies under the law, but it must contain a battery built in North America to be eligible for the tax credit – a requirement that is prompting the new change.

Chief Sustainability Officer Joji Tagawa told a group of reporters Thursday that Nissan was looking to make necessary changes to take advantage of the law.

"We are in the process of making a thorough analysis at the moment," he said without disclosing any additional details.

Nissan has stated it intends to make its operations and producers cleaner and safer for the environment, as well as make changes to its sourcing, production and sales.

The Yokohama-based company, which is allied with French automaker Renault, first introduced the Leaf in 2010, which kickstarted its push for zero-emission all-electric vehicles. More than 600,000 Leaf electric cars have been sold worldwide.

The Inflation Reduction Act amended the Qualified Plug-in Electric Drive Motor Vehicle Credit (IRC 30D), now known as the Clean Vehicle Credit, and went into effect on August 26, 2022.

Nissan’s Leaf is in competition with Tesla models, as well as the Ford F Series electric pickup, BMW X5 and the Jeep Wrangler plug-in hybrid, which all qualify for the tax credit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.