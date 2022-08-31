Non-woke dating site, backed by Peter Thiel, launching soon

The dating world can be a treacherous place these days, but looking for love online could soon get easier for conservative singles.

A new dating app called The Right Stuff is set to go live late this month and promises to be a non-woke alternative for conservatives seeking a date with someone who shares their values.

The Right Stuff was co-founded by former Trump administration officials John McEntee, Daniel Huff and Isaac Stalzer, who found from their dating experiences in Washington, D.C., and New York City that it was difficult to find other conservatives on traditional dating apps.

Then a conservative female friend of McEntee's mentioned that her girlfriends were frustrated trying to find conservative men and expressed that what they really wanted was a dating app geared toward young conservatives. That way, they could feel assured everyone on the site was of the same political persuasion.

The co-founders also discovered many conservatives are skeptical of dating apps, discouraged by them or have written them off after trying out sites where other users or even the apps themselves make it clear they are not welcome.

But dating apps are incredibly popular, and conservatives use them. It's just that right-wingers are spread out and disenchanted by their experiences as the minority on sites like Tinder, Bumble and other competitors.

So, with no established conservative sites in the market, The Right Stuff team took its idea to billionaire PayPal co-founder and venture capitalist Peter Thiel, who gave them $1.5 million in backing and told them to go for it.

In America's hyper-political environment, Thiel may have made another good bet.

McEntee says the biggest deal-breaker for conservatives and liberals alike when it comes to dating is whether the other person holds the opposing political affiliation. But all the current dating apps are targeted toward the left, he says, and many require right-leaning users to endorse progressive causes to even sign up.

"Your only options are left wing," McEntee told FOX Business, referring to the array of dating sites available today. "There's a climate change tag, there's no Second Amendment tag. There's a feminism tag … BLM tag, there's an LGBTQ tag, but there's no pro-life tag."

Some prompts will be noticeably different on The Right Stuff than what people are used to on other sites. Instead of an "atheist" option, folks can mark themselves as "non-practicing." Rather than users declaring that they do not want children, there will be an option for them to say "not sure yet."

The Right Stuff will also have familiar profile details for users to fill out such as religion or hometown, but it makes it clear on its website that it is "getting back to normal" with a site where users can "view profiles without pronouns."

The app's spokesperson is Ryann McEnany, sister of Kayleigh McEnany, who served as White House press secretary during the Trump administration and is now co-host of "Outnumbered" on FOX News Channel.

Ryann McEnany explains in a promotional video that the dating site is invite-only and free to use. And it also offers a premium option that "ladies" can access by merely sending out invites for a few friends to join while "gentlemen" may purchase the additional features for $9.99 per month.

"And by the way," McEnany says. "Those are the only two options: Ladies and gentlemen."

An option for gay or lesbian conservatives to note their sexual preferences on the site is not currently in the works, but McEntee says the company is open to offering that option down the road.

Another difference that sets The Right Stuff apart — and has nothing to do with politics — is a unique feature allowing users to post a date idea like a sporting event, to see who is interested.

The Right Stuff has already garnered a healthy list of folks who have signed up for early access, including influencers, McEntee says. He added that the site's first group of approved users is "super conservative, super excited," and "super into this," but "it's up to them to see how it grows."

McEntee acknowledges that other dating apps for right-wingers have launched and fizzled in the past. But he says The Right Stuff has talked with some of those founders, and he is now even more confident that this venture is different.

"We've spoken to a few people that kind of tried this before, and actually it did work," McEntee said. "They just didn't have the capacity to do it full time. They didn't have a team. They didn't have the financial backing…they just didn't have the infrastructure. But the appetite for it is there."