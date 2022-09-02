Expand / Collapse search
US job growth continues in August as economy adds 315,000 jobs

Unemployment rate unexpectedly rises to 3.7%, Labor Department says

U.S. job growth moderated in August from a torrid pace the previous month, but hiring remained solid despite growing headwinds from higher interest rates, scorching-hot inflation and mounting recession fears.

Employers added 315,000 jobs in August, the Labor Department said in its monthly payroll report released Friday, in line with the 300,000 jobs forecast by Refinitiv economists. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, unexpectedly edged higher to 3.7%.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.