Stock Market News: First Horizon, TD scrap deal, PacWest shares tank, Apple earnings

Wall Street ends down as PacWest fuels fears of deeper bank crisis

Symbol Price Change %Change SP500 $4,059.71 -31.04 -0.76

Wall Street ended lower on Thursday after PacWest's move to explore strategic options deepened fears about the health of U.S. lenders and hit shares of regional banks as well as JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo & Co and other major financial players.

PacWest Bancorp tumbled after it confirmed it was exploring strategic options, including a sale. Shares of the regional lender and other banks got hammered recently on fears of a worsening banking crisis.

Western Alliance Bancorp plummeted, with trading in the stock halted multiple times. At its session low, Western Alliance shares were down more than 60% and the lender denied a report that it was exploring a potential sale.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 29.99 points, or 0.73%, to end at 4,060.76 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 61.39 points, or 0.51%, to 11,963.94. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 292.18 points, or 0.87%, to 33,122.06.