Stock Market News: ADP payrolls jump, Fed Day, Eli Lilly’s Alzheimer drug

Wall Street ends down after Fed chair comments on rate hikes

Dow Jones Averages. $ 33414.24

Symbol Price Change %Change SP500 $4,089.67 -29.91 -0.73

U.S. stocks ended lower on Wednesday, reversing gains after comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell left investors wondering what the U.S. central bank's next move would be with interest rate hikes.

Indexes initially held onto gains following the Fed's statement. It increased interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, as expected, and signaled it could pause further hikes.

At the press conference following the statement, Powell said the Fed still views inflation as too high, and said it was too soon to say the rate hike cycle is over.

Heading into the session, investors had been anxious for any signals from the U.S. central bank on whether Wednesday's increase would be the last hike for now.