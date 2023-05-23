Stock Market News: Lowe’s warns, Yelp activist target and debt ceiling talks ongoing

Wall St ends sharply lower as deadlocked debt ceiling talks spook investors

Symbol Price Change %Change SP500 $4,145.58 -47.05 -1.12

Wall Street stocks finished sharply lower on Tuesday and short-term Treasury yields shot up as investor jitters grew over a lack of progress in U.S. debt limit talks.

Representatives of Joe Biden and congressional Republicans ended another round of debt ceiling talks on Tuesday, as the deadline drew closer to raise the government's $31.4 trillion borrowing limit or risk default.

Investors are also waiting for minutes from the Federal Reserve's May 2-3 meeting, due on Wednesday, to assess the central bank's next likely move on interest rates.

Lastly, shares of regional lenders extended gains from Monday, led by a sharp rise in PacWest Bancorp with the KBW regional banking index hitting a three-week high.