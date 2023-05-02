Stock Market News: Uber shares soar, Yellen warns on debt ceiling, IBM, Chegg CEOs talk AI

Chegg slumps on revenue warning as ChatGPT threatens growth

Symbol Price Change %Change CHGG $9.03 -8.57 -48.70

Chegg, a US education service, forecast current-quarter revenue below estimates and signaled that the usage of viral chatbot ChatGPT was pressuring customer growth, sending its shares 44% lower in premarket trading on Tuesday.

There are fears Chegg's core business could become extinct as consumers experiment with free artificial intelligence (AI) tools, said analyst Brent Thill at Jefferies, which downgraded the stock to "hold".

Chegg said it was suspending its full-year outlook due to uncertainty of the impact on results and targeted second-quarter total revenue between $175 million and $178 million, which fell short of Wall Street expectations of $186.3 million.

"Chegg has to make significant changes in a rapidly changing environment that is akin to 'dancing in the rain without getting wet,'" said Arvind Ramnani, analyst at Piper Sandler.