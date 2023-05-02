Stock Market News: Uber shares soar, Yellen warns on debt ceiling, IBM, Chegg CEOs talk AI
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns on debt ceiling as the Federal Reserve begins its two-day meeting. JOLTS report kicks off jobs data. Uber, Pfizer, Starbucks earnings in focus. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|CHGG
|$9.03
|-8.57
|-48.70
Chegg, a US education service, forecast current-quarter revenue below estimates and signaled that the usage of viral chatbot ChatGPT was pressuring customer growth, sending its shares 44% lower in premarket trading on Tuesday.
There are fears Chegg's core business could become extinct as consumers experiment with free artificial intelligence (AI) tools, said analyst Brent Thill at Jefferies, which downgraded the stock to "hold".
Chegg said it was suspending its full-year outlook due to uncertainty of the impact on results and targeted second-quarter total revenue between $175 million and $178 million, which fell short of Wall Street expectations of $186.3 million.
"Chegg has to make significant changes in a rapidly changing environment that is akin to 'dancing in the rain without getting wet,'" said Arvind Ramnani, analyst at Piper Sandler.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a letter to Congress that the agency will be unlikely to meet all U.S. government payment obligations "potentially as early as June 1" without action by Congress.
The new potential "X-date," which takes in to account April tax payments, is largely unchanged from a previous estimate, issued in January, that the government could run short of cash around June 5. But Yellen added some wiggle room, noting federal receipts and outlays are "inherently variable." The actual date that Treasury exhausts extraordinary measures "could be a number of weeks later than these estimates," she wrote.
"It is impossible to predict with certainty the exact date when Treasury will be unable to pay the government's bills," she wrote.
After hitting the $31.4 trillion borrowing cap on Jan. 19, Yellen previously told Congress that Treasury would keep up payments on debt, federal benefits and make other spending by using extraordinary cash management measures. One such step Treasury is taking is suspending the sales of securities that state and local governments use to temporarily hold cash.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|UBER
|$32.74
|1.69
|5.44
Uber Technologies Inc forecast quarterly core earnings above estimates on Tuesday, after a surge in demand for travel and food delivery helped the U.S. ride-sharing giant report better-than-expected results for the January-March period.
Uber is benefiting from its dominant position in key global markets as travel rebounds from a pandemic-induced lull. A jump in the number of people looking to gain additional income is also helping platforms such as Uber squeeze out higher profit by offering lower incentives to gig workers, analysts have said.
Uber expects adjusted EBITDA between $800 million and $850 million for the June quarter. That was higher than analysts' projection of $749.1 million, according to Refinitiv.
The company also forecast gross bookings, the total dollar value from its services, of between $33 billion and $34 billion, compared with the expectations of $33 billion.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon swooped in and picked-up embattled First Republic Bank from the FDIC. So, is the banking crisis over?
