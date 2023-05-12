Stock Market News: Twitter’s new CEO, Tesla jumps, PacWest in limbo

Netflix plans to cut spending by $300 million this year: Source

Symbol Price Change %Change NFLX $339.91 -4.85 -1.41

Netflix Inc plans to cut its spending by $300 million this year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Company leaders urged staffers to be judicious with their spending, including in relation to hiring, but said there would be no hiring freeze or additional layoffs, according to the report.

As the streaming video pioneer faces signs of market saturation, it is exploring new ways to make money, such as password crackdown and a new ad-supported service.

Netflix in June also laid off 300 employees, or about 4% of its workforce, in the second round of job cuts aimed at lowering costs.