STOCK MARKET NEWS: Nasdaq climbs, Roku, EA layoffs, GDP dips, Yellen on banks
Stocks continue gains as Nasdaq leads, Roku, Electric Arts join layoff list, 4Q GDP revised lower and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says banks may need more reform. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
The U.S. economy maintained its resilience from October through December despite rising interest rates, growing at a 2.6% annual pace, the government said Thursday in a slight downgrade from its previous estimate. But consumer spending, which drives most of the economy's growth, was revised sharply down.
The government had previously estimated that the economy expanded at a 2.7% annual rate last quarter.
The rise in the gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — for the October-December quarter was down from the 3.2% growth rate from July through September. For all of 2022, the U.S. economy expanded 2.1%, down significantly from a robust 5.9% in 2021.
The report suggested that the economy was losing momentum at the end of 2022.
Dutch health technology company Philips expects to reach settlements this year relating to its global recall of respiratory devices, CEO Roy Jakobs said in an interview with Dutch financial daily FD published on Thursday.
"I think we can at least reach a settlement on economic damages this year," Jakobs said without giving details on the expected costs.
Jakobs added he "hopes and expects" to also reach a settlement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this year.
A settlement with patients who claim the use of the recalled machines made them sick probably will take longer, he said.
A spokesperson for Philips confirmed the quotations in the newspaper were accurate.
The major U.S. benchmarks are higher on Thursday as regulators curb the banking crisis and Wall Street investors return to the trading room floor.
Meanwhile, banking shares like Wells Fargo, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and First Republic Bank are all in positive territory.
In commodities, the price of oil is up, hovering near $73.65 a barrel as gold moves up around $1,984.10 per ounce.
Roku Inc will lay off 6% of its workforce, or 200 employees, in its second round of job cuts , the U.S. streaming device maker said.
In a bid to lower expenses, the company also decided to exit and sub-lease office facilities that it did not currently occupy.
Roku, which had about 3,600 full-time employees as of Dec. 31, expects to incur charges of between $30 million and $35 million related to the restructuring.
Majority of the restructuring charges will be incurred in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, while the job cuts will be completed by the end of the second quarter, the company said.
U.S. applications for jobless benefits rose last week but remain at historically low levels despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and the job market in its fight against inflation.
Jobless claims in the U.S. for the week ending March 25 rose by 7,000 to 198,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday.
The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week fluctuations, rose by 2,000 to 198,250, remaining below the 200,000 threshold for the tenth straight week.
Board members picked by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to oversee the governance of Walt Disney World said Wednesday that their Disney-controlled predecessors pulled a fast one on them by passing restrictive covenants that strip the new board of many of its powers.
The current supervisors of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District said at a meeting that their predecessors last month signed a development agreement with the company that gave Disney maximum developmental power over the theme park resort's 27,000 acres in central Florida.
The five supervisors were appointed by the Republican governor to the board after the Florida Legislature overhauled Disney's government in retaliation for the entertainment giant publicly opposing so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation that bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well as lessons deemed not age-appropriate.
Walt Disney Co has laid off Marvel Entertainment Chairman Isaac "Ike" Perlmutter as part of a cost-cutting campaign, a source confirmed on Wednesday.
Perlmutter, 80, had supported activist shareholder Nelson Peltz's unsuccessful bid this year to obtain a seat on Disney's corporate board.
The executive was informed by phone Wednesday that Marvel Entertainment, a small division within the company responsible for comic book publishing and some consumer products, would be merged into larger Disney business units, according to a second source with knowledge of the matter.
Perlmutter could not be immediately reached for comment.
A Minnesota town outside of Minneapolis has been ordered to evacuate Thursday morning after a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train carrying "a form of ethanol" and "a corn syrup liquid" derailed and caught on fire, police say.
The accident follows the February 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train that spilled toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio sparking a fallout and calls from lawmakers for tighter rail standards.
Videogame publisher Electronic Arts said on Wednesday it will lay off about 6% of its workforce and reduce office space in an attempt to cut costs.
EA had about 12,900 staff as of March-end last year.
The Madden NFL publisher also said it will move away from projects that do not contribute to its strategy.
