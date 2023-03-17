STOCK MARKET NEWS: Credit Suisse, First Republic shares fall in bank rut, FedEx jumps

Elizabeth Holmes returns to court in bid to avoid prison

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Friday made what might be her final court appearance before beginning a 11-year prison sentence , unless a judge grants her request to remain free while her lawyers appeal her conviction for masterminding a blood-testing hoax.

Before the hearing started, a man in the audience in the San Jose, California, courtroom tried to approach the table where Holmes was sitting while carrying a document in his hand. He was quickly intercepted by security officers who forcibly removed him. Holmes didn't appear flustered by the disruption.

The proceedings ended without a determination whether Holmes, 39, will be able to stay out of prison while her appeal unfolds or have surrender to authorities on April 27, as currently scheduled. Davila said he hopes to issue his ruling in early April.