STOCK MARKET NEWS: Bank shares tumble, Credit Suisse shares hit new low, producer inflation data
Stocks sink as bank contagion fears spook investors, Credit Suisse in crosshairs as shares hit a record low, regional banks see sharp declines and producer prices ease in latest inflation data. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
incoming update…
U.S. stock futures sank Wednesday morning, with Credit Suisse shares dropping more than 20% a fresh record low.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are down more than 500 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite futures fell more than 70 points and 200 points, respectively.
Credit Suisse, which saw shares hit a record low , reported Tuesday that "certain material weaknesses in our internal controls over financial reporting" had been detected, leading management to describe those controls as "not effective" for 2021 and 2022.
Credit Suisse lost almost a quarter of its value on Wednesday, dropping to a new record low after its largest investor said it could not provide the Swiss bank with more financial assistance.
"We cannot, because we would go above 10%. It’s a regulatory issue," Saudi National Bank chairman Ammar Al Khudairy said on Wednesday.
The Saudi lender acquired a stake of almost 10% last year after taking part in Credit Suisse's capital raising and committed to investing up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.5 billion).
Broader equity markets fell sharply, reversing earlier gains, as Credit Suisse's drop by as much as 24% re-ignited some of the jitters among investors about the resilience of the global banking system after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.
European shares fell on Wednesday as bank stocks resumed their selloff, after a short-lived bounce in the previous session, with Credit Suisse plunging to a fresh record low.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 2.5% by 1118 GMT, languishing at 10-week lows, as was the banks sector index after plunging nearly 6%.
The bank index is set to lose more than 120 billion euros ($127.26 billion) in market value since the close of March 8.Spain and Italy's lender-heavy indexes fell almost 4% each.
Shares of Credit Suisse fell below 2 Swiss francs ($2.18) after the lender's biggest shareholder said it could not raise its 10% stake, citing regulatory issues. The market regulator halted trading in the stock several times as volumes soared and the stock plummeted.
There was also a cooling of optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve will tone down its rate-hiking spree next week in the aftermath of Silicon Valley Bank's (SVB) collapse.
"It doesn't feel as if SVB at the moment is deflecting central banks, or at least the Fed from it's designed to keep pressing hard against inflation," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell."Some of that early-year optimism (that) we would get a cooling in inflation... (and) that we get a pivot in rates... might not come to pass."
All eyes will now be on the European Central Bank, which is still leaning toward a half-percentage-point rate hike on Thursday, despite turmoil in the banking sector, as they expect inflation will remain too high in coming years, a source told Reuters.
Live Coverage begins here