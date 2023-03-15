STOCK MARKET NEWS: Bank shares tumble, Credit Suisse shares hit new low, producer inflation data

Credit Suisse sheds nearly 25%, key backer says no more money

Credit Suisse Group Ag. $ 2.51

Credit Suisse lost almost a quarter of its value on Wednesday, dropping to a new record low after its largest investor said it could not provide the Swiss bank with more financial assistance.

"We cannot, because we would go above 10%. It’s a regulatory issue," Saudi National Bank chairman Ammar Al Khudairy said on Wednesday.

The Saudi lender acquired a stake of almost 10% last year after taking part in Credit Suisse's capital raising and committed to investing up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.5 billion).

Broader equity markets fell sharply, reversing earlier gains, as Credit Suisse's drop by as much as 24% re-ignited some of the jitters among investors about the resilience of the global banking system after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.