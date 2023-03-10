STOCK MARKET NEWS: Job growth strong, Silicon Valley Bank sinks, Bitcoin slides
Employers added 311,000 jobs in February more than expected, Silicon Valley Bank under fire as shares sink further, Bitcoin battered hitting the $20,000 level and Oracle and Apple tech movers. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|META
|$182.37
|0.68
|0.37
Meta Platforms Inc is exploring plans to launch a new social media app in its bid to displace Twitter as the world's "digital town square".
"We're exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates. We believe there's an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests," a Meta spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.
Meta's app will be based on a similar framework that powers Mastodon, a Twitter-like service that was launched in 2016.
A Twitter-like app would allow Meta to take advantage of the current chaos at the Elon Musk-led company, where cost-cutting has been rampant.
Twitter has been struggling to hold on to its advertising base since Musk's takeover of the platform late last year. Companies have pulled back spending following Twitter's move to restore suspended accounts and release a paid account verification that resulted in scammers impersonating firms.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|BIRD
|$1.59
|-0.77
|-32.63
Allbirds has a new chief financial officer. Annie Mitchell will take over effective April 24, 2023. She will succeed Mike Bufano, who will be stepping down but will remain with the company through mid-May to ensure a smooth transition.
Separately, the sustainable footwear company reported a 13% drop in fourth quarter revenue to $84.2 million. Analysts expected $96.80 million.
The net loss widened to $24.9 million for the three months ended Dec. 31 from $10.4 million.
The quarterly adjusted loss was 12 cents per share, matching the mean expectation of fourteen analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 12 cents per share.
Allbirds provided the following financial guidance targets for the first quarter of 2023:Net revenue of $45 million to $50 million, a decrease of 20% to 28% versus the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
Adjusted EBITDA3 loss of $29 million to $26 million.
Reuters contributed to this report.
Shares of Silicon Valley Bank are halted for news per the New York Stock Exchange. This after the bank lost over half its value on Thursday. The bank is reportedly looking for a buyer as it fights for survival.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|BKE
|$37.50
|0.95
|2.60
Buckle Inc. on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $87.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the Kearney, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $1.76.
The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $401.8 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $254.6 million, or $5.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.35 billion.Buckle shares have fallen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed roughly 3% in the last 12 months.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|ORCL
|$82.92
|-3.95
|-4.55
Oracle Corp narrowly missed quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, but the company remained bullish on demand for its cloud software following the recent acquisition of electronic medical records firm Cerner.
On a conference call with analysts, company executives said Oracle expects to sign more healthcare customers over the next few quarters.
Cloud revenue jumped 45% to $4.1 billion in the third quarter.
However, while hybrid work has helped growth, a rally in the U.S. dollar has also hit the bottom-lines of multinational firms such as Oracle, with the company's net income in the third quarter falling to $1.89 billion from $2.32 billion a year earlier.
Oracle earned $1.22 per share on revenue of $12.39 billion in the quarter ended Feb. 28, while analysts were expecting a profit of $1.20 per share on revenue of $12.42 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
The company forecast fourth-quarter revenue to grow between 15% and 17%, compared with analysts' estimate of 16.2%.
Oracle also expects adjusted profit per share in the range of $1.56 to $1.60, above market expectations of $1.46.
All three of the major U.S. stock averages slipped on Friday as investors digested a stronger-than-expected February jobs report , more evidence the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool the economy continue to lag.
Financials led the decline in the S&P 500 as jitters hit the sector driven by Silicon Valley Bank which is fighting for survival. Those shares were halted Friday morning after losing over 60% of their value over the past 24 hours.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|SIVB
|$106.04
|-,161.79
|-60.41
|JPM
|$128.72
|-1.61
|-1.24
|BAC
|$29.26
|-1.28
|-4.19
|WFC
|$40.22
|-0.91
|-2.21
|C
|$47.71
|-0.89
|-1.83
The jobs data for February was stronger-than-expected creating another challenge for policymakers attempting to cool the U.S. economy.
