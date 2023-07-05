Stock Market News: UPS, Teamsters talks hit snag, United Airlines moves to ease delays, Fed minutes

Stellantis says new small- and medium-sized electric vehicles will get up to 435 miles per charge

Stellantis says that when it starts to sell compact and midsize electric vehicles off new underpinnings next year, they will be able to go up to 435 miles (700 kilometers) per charge.

The company made the claim Wednesday as it unveiled its new medium-sized platform designed for the purpose of housing battery packs and electric drivetrains.

Stellantis says the range will be best in the compact and midsize segments, which generally are now running about 300 miles. CEO Carlos Tavares says Stellantis plans to roll out no fewer than 47 EVs worldwide by the end of 2024.

Details on the vehicles will come later this year, he said. The first vehicle off the platform will be the next generation of the Peugeot 3008, a small crossover SUV.