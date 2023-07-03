Stock Market New: Rivian deliveries explode, Tesla rally, first $3T company

US factory activity slump deepens; construction spending surges

U.S. manufacturing slumped further in June, reaching levels last seen when the economy was reeling from the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey on Monday that also showed price pressures at the factory gate deflating.

Factories are resorting to laying off workers to manage headcounts, which ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee Chair Timothy Fiore said was "to a greater extent than in prior months," also noting that views about when "significant" growth would return were mixed.

At face value, the ISM survey is consistent with an economy that is in recession. But the so-called hard data, including nonfarm payrolls, first-time applications for unemployment benefits, consumer spending and housing starts, suggest the economy continues to grind along.

Risks of a downturn have, however, increased as businesses and consumers deal with the 500 basis points worth of interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve since March 2022, when the U.S. central bank embarked on its fastest monetary policy tightening campaign in more than 40 years.