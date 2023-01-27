STOCK MARKET NEWS: Intel shares fall, Visa beats estimates, Hasbro cuts jobs
Intel forecasts more losses ahead as PC makers sharply cut chip buying. Personal income and spending report due. Oil rises. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
Integrated oil and gas giant Chevron and consumer finance powerhouse American Express, both Dow members, will report quarterly results ahead of Friday’s opening bell.
Also watch for results from hospital operator HCA Healthcare, telecom and media firm Charter Communications, and consumer products giant Colgate-Palmolive.
Just over one-quarter of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported results.
A new 'guide' says springing for the VIP treatment is the only way to enjoy Disney World.
But data shows those who would most like to visit the amusement park are people less likely to be able to afford it. Yet many make the trek regardless, pointing to the power the Disney brand holds on the average American.
The nationwide price for a gallon of gasoline gained on Friday to $3.509, according to AAA.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline on Thursday was $3.502.
A year ago, the price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.348.
One week ago, a gallon of gasoline cost $3.392. A month ago, that same gallon of gasoline cost $3.104.
Gas hit an all-time high of $5.016 on June 14.
Diesel gained, but remained below $5.00 per gallon to $4.689, but that is still far from the $3.69 of a year ago.
Visa shares were 1% higher in premarket trading after first-quarter profit beat Wall Street targets on Thursday as its payments volume held steady with Americans still spending on international travel despite an economic slowdown.
The world's largest payments processor said total cross-border volumes - a key measure that tracks spending on cards beyond the country of issue - jumped 22% on a constant dollar basis in the quarter. Total payment volumes added 7%.
That was, however, far lower than last year's 40% surge in cross-border volumes and a 20% jump in payments volumes.
Visa's revenue rose at the slowest rate in seven quarters, gaining 12% to $7.9 billion.
Earlier in the day, rival Mastercard Inc forecast current-quarter revenue growth below expectations as pent-up demand for travel was seen slowing going forward.
Oil prices edged up on Friday after stronger-than-expected U.S. economic growth report.
Prices also getting a boost on hopes for a rapid recovery in Chinese demand as COVID-19 cases and deaths plunged from last month's peak levels.
U.S. crude traded around $81.00 per barrel.
Brent futures traded around $87.00 a barrel.
Both benchmarks had gained more than 1% on Thursday.
OPEC+ delegates will meet next week to review crude production levels.
Hasbro shares are more than 4% lower in premarket trading after the company said it would eliminate about 1,000 positions from its global workforce this year, or about 15% of full-time employees, as the toymaker looks to cut costs in a tough macroeconomic backdrop.
The company estimated fourth-quarter revenue of about $1.68 billion, down 17% from a year earlier. Analysts on average expect revenue of $1.92 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
It forecast quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $1.29 to $1.31, much lower than estimates of $1.48.
Hasbro said President and Chief Operating Officer Eric Nyman is also exiting the company as part of organizational changes.
Bitcoin was trading around $23,000, after trading down in three of the last five days.
For the week, Bitcoin has gained more than 9%.
For the month, the cryptocurrency was up 39%, but down more than 36% over the last 52 weeks.
Ethereum was trading around $1,500, after gaining more than 3% in the past week.
Dogecoin was trading at 8 cents, after gaining more than 5% in the past week.
