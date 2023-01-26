STOCK MARKET NEWS: Futures gain, GDP due, Tesla shares rise
U.S. economy likely slowed in 4Q, but stayed solid to end the year. Tesla shares rise as quarterly revenue beats estimates. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
IBM shares fell nearly 2% in extended trading after the company reported flat sales in the fourth quarter after the strong U.S. dollar hurt its reported revenue by more than $1 billion.
IBM posted net income of $2.71 billion, or $2.96 a share, for the fourth quarter, compared with $2.33 billion, or $2.57 a share, a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings were $3.60 a share, slightly above analysts’ estimates of $3.59 a share.
Revenue edged down to $16.69 billion from $16.70 billion a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $16.15 billion.
The IT software and consulting company also forecast annual revenue growth in the mid-single digits on constant currency terms, weaker than the 12% it reported for 2022 but in line with mid-term targets announced in 2021.
IBM's full-year revenue grew 5.5% to $60.53 billion.
IBM joined the wave of companies making layoffs, saying it would cut about 3,900 jobs, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The cuts will stem from Kyndryl Holdings Inc., the IT services business that IBM spun off last year, and its healthcare divestiture, from which the company will incur about a $300 million charge, a spokesman confirmed.
Earnings season continues Thursday, with three Dow members reporting: Intel and Visa in the afternoon, and commodity chemical maker Dow Inc. ahead of the opening bell.
The morning will also see results from telecom and media giant Comcast, aerospace/defense firm Northrop Grumman, credit-card payment processor Mastercard, and paint and coatings manufacturer Sherwin-Williams to name a few.
Also watch for numbers from a handful of airlines: American, Southwest, JetBlue, and Alaska Air.
Bitcoin was trading around $23,000, after gaining in five of the past seven days.
In the past week, Bitcoin has gained more than 11%.
For the month, the cryptocurrency is higher by more than 42%, but remains down more than 35% over the last 52 weeks.
Ethereum was trading around $1,600, after gaining more than 6% in the past week.
Dogecoin was trading at 8 cents, after adding more than 8% in the past week.
Live Coverage begins here