STOCK MARKET NEWS: Futures gain, GDP due, Tesla shares rise

IBM shares fall following results

IBM shares fell nearly 2% in extended trading after the company reported flat sales in the fourth quarter after the strong U.S. dollar hurt its reported revenue by more than $1 billion.

IBM posted net income of $2.71 billion, or $2.96 a share, for the fourth quarter, compared with $2.33 billion, or $2.57 a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings were $3.60 a share, slightly above analysts’ estimates of $3.59 a share.

Revenue edged down to $16.69 billion from $16.70 billion a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $16.15 billion.

The IT software and consulting company also forecast annual revenue growth in the mid-single digits on constant currency terms, weaker than the 12% it reported for 2022 but in line with mid-term targets announced in 2021.

IBM's full-year revenue grew 5.5% to $60.53 billion.

IBM joined the wave of companies making layoffs, saying it would cut about 3,900 jobs, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The cuts will stem from Kyndryl Holdings Inc., the IT services business that IBM spun off last year, and its healthcare divestiture, from which the company will incur about a $300 million charge, a spokesman confirmed.