STOCK MARKET NEWS: President’s Day, Biden’s surprise Ukraine visit, Walmart, Home Depot earnings
President Biden in Ukraine for surprise visit, stock and bond markets closed in observance of President’s Day, gold steady and Walmart, Home Depot earnings due on Tuesday. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
Millions of Americans received multiple stimulus payments to help survive in the pandemic. Are these taxable?
The CEO of rail operator Norfolk Southern made a visit to Ohio, the site of the toxic spills, caused by a derailment on February 3.
The community has been demanding more action by the company in wake of the crisis.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|NSC
|$228.15
|-1.87
|-0.81
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|META
|$172.88
|0.44
|0.26
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook parent Meta, is making big changes to his platforms in an effort to boost revenue.
The stock and bond markets are closed in observance of President's Day as our most U.S. banks.
