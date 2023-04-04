STOCK MARKET NEWS: Jamie Dimon’s bank warning, Virgin Orbit bankrupt, AMC shares slide, oil climbs

Student aid startup founder arrested on fraud charges

The U.S. government on Tuesday filed criminal charges accusing Charlie Javice, the founder of the now-shuttered college financial planning company Frank, of defrauding JPMorgan Chase & Co into buying the startup for $175 million in 2021.

Javice, 31, was accused by the Department of Justice of repeatedly lying to the largest U.S. bank by claiming that Frank had lined up 4.25 million student customers when in fact she had data for only about 300,000.

Prosecutors said that when JPMorgan asked for a list of names, Javice paid an unnamed data science professor $18,000 to concoct a sham list of names.

JPMorgan shut down Frank in January, and Chief Executive Jamie Dimon branded the acquisition a "huge mistake" in a Jan. 13 conference call with analysts.

Javice, of Miami Beach, Florida, was charged with bank fraud, securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy, each of which carries a potential 20 or 30 years in prison. The Securities and Exchange Commission filed related fraud charges.

A spokesman for Javice in an email said, "Charlie denies the accusations." Her lawyer, Alex Spiro, declined to comment.

Prosecutors said Javice was arrested on Monday in New Jersey.