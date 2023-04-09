STOCK MARKET NEWS: Tesla's battery plans and privacy woes, Markets reopen after Good Friday
Investors await the release of inflation data on Wednesday, while markets react to Elon Musk's plans for Tesla batteries. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
A prospective class action lawsuit was filed against Tesla over allegations the company's employees shared invasive images and videos recorded by customers' car cameras between 2019 and 2022.
The suit was filed Friday in the wake of a report by Reuters the prior day.
Tesla is reportedly planning to incorporate iron-based batteries into an affordable electric vehicle and a semi heavy electric truck.
The company currently uses nickel-based batteries in its vehicles.
Reuters reported that Tesla CEO Elon Musk was quoted last month as saying "the vast majority of the heavy lifting for electrification will be iron-based cells."
