Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Live News
Last Update

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Tesla's battery plans and privacy woes, Markets reopen after Good Friday

Investors await the release of inflation data on Wednesday, while markets react to Elon Musk's plans for Tesla batteries. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: FOX Business, Associated Press and Reuters

2Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Lawsuit filed against Tesla over alleged privacy violations

A prospective class action lawsuit was filed against Tesla over allegations the company's employees shared invasive images and videos recorded by customers' car cameras between 2019 and 2022.

The suit was filed Friday in the wake of a report by Reuters the prior day.

Posted by FOX Business

Tesla reportedly plans new battery tech

Tesla is reportedly planning to incorporate iron-based batteries into an affordable electric vehicle and a semi heavy electric truck.

The company currently uses nickel-based batteries in its vehicles.

Reuters reported that Tesla CEO Elon Musk was quoted last month as saying "the vast majority of the heavy lifting for electrification will be iron-based cells."

Posted by FOX Business

Live Coverage begins here