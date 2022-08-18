STOCK MARKET NEWS: Futures lower, oil cautious, jobless claims on tap
Futures were trading lower adding to losses on concern about rising interest rates. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
U.S. equity futures traded lower Thursday, following a day that saw stocks fall after the Federal Reserve said U.S. inflation is too high, suggesting support for more aggressive interest rate hikes.
The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.2% when trading begins on Wall Street.
Oil prices added to gains Thursday morning.
U.S. crude futures traded around $88.00 a barrel. Brent crude futures traded around $93.00 a barrel.
Watch shares of Bed, Bath & Beyond which are 12% lower in premarket trading following an earlier 45% surge. At the root of the wild swings is investor and GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen who filed for a proposed sale of his stake in the struggling home goods retailer.
Meanwhile, shares of the chipmaker Wolfspeed are up 22% in premarket trading. The developer of wide bandgap semiconductors topped Wall Street revenue and profit estimates.
The parade of retail-related earnings continues Thursday, with BJ’s Wholesale Club, Kohl’s, Coach and Kate Spade parent Tapestry, and Estee Lauder reporting ahead of the opening bell.
Economic reports include, jobless claims and existing home sales.
Asian markets following the U.S. session lower. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank 0.9%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 0.8% and China's Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5%.
Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.7% to 4,274.04 on Wednesday. The loss wiped out the week's gains and left the index down 0.1% since Monday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 0.5% to 33,980.32 and the Nasdaq slid 1.3%. to 12,938.12.
The Commerce Department reported July retail sales were flat compared with the previous month. Retail chain Target fell 2.7% after reporting a nearly 90% plunge in second quarter profits.
The once red-hot housing market is rapidly losing steam.
A slew of new economic data published this week shows the sector is starting to cool off: Homebuilders' sentiment about the industry plunged to the lowest level in two years, and buyers are retreating from the market as they cancel home sales at the fastest pace since 2020 and builders are rethinking construction.
Prices rose more than 1% during the previous session. Futures have fallen over the past few months, on concerns about a potential recession that could hurt energy demand.
U.S. crude inventories fell by 7.1 million barrels in the week to Aug. 12, higher than expectations for a 275,000-barrel drop.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline slipped on Thursday to $3.931, according to AAA. Wednesday's price was $3.943. The price dropped below $4 for the first time since March a week ago, when the price fell to $3.99.
Gas has been on the decline since hitting a high of $5.016 on June 14. Diesel has slipped below $5.00 a gallon to $4.999 from $5.011.
Bitcoin was trading at around $23,000, after trading lower for four days, losing 4% during that time. For the week, bitcoin was down by more than 2%.
For the month, the cryptocurrency was off more than 1%. Year-to-date bitcoin is down more than 49%.
Ethereum was trading around $1,800, down 0.8% in the past week.
Dogecoin was trading at 8 cents, up 13% in the past week.
