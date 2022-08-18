Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by  Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Live News
Last Update

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Futures lower, oil cautious, jobless claims on tap

Futures were trading lower adding to losses on concern about rising interest rates. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

5Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Futures add to losses ahead of jobless claims

Futures add to losses ahead of jobless claims

NYSE floor trader (Reuters)

U.S. equity futures traded lower Thursday, following a day that saw stocks fall after the Federal Reserve said U.S. inflation is too high, suggesting support for more aggressive interest rate hikes.

The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.2% when trading begins on Wall Street.

Oil prices added to gains Thursday morning.

U.S. crude futures traded around $88.00 a barrel. Brent crude futures traded around $93.00 a barrel.

Watch shares of Bed, Bath & Beyond which are 12% lower in premarket trading following an earlier 45% surge. At the root of the wild swings is investor and GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen who filed for a proposed sale of his stake in the struggling home goods retailer.

Meanwhile, shares of the chipmaker Wolfspeed are up 22% in premarket trading. The developer of wide bandgap semiconductors topped Wall Street revenue and profit estimates.

The parade of retail-related earnings continues Thursday, with BJ’s Wholesale Club, Kohl’s, Coach and Kate Spade parent Tapestry, and Estee Lauder reporting ahead of the opening bell. 

Economic reports include, jobless claims and existing home sales.

Asian markets following the U.S. session lower. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank 0.9%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 0.8% and China's Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5%.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.7% to 4,274.04 on Wednesday. The loss wiped out the week's gains and left the index down 0.1% since Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 0.5% to 33,980.32 and the Nasdaq slid 1.3%. to 12,938.12.

The Commerce Department reported July retail sales were flat compared with the previous month. Retail chain Target fell 2.7% after reporting a nearly 90% plunge in second quarter profits. 

Posted by Ken Martin

Housing market becomes 'major headwind' for US economy

Housing market becomes 'major headwind' for US economy

Home for sale (REUTERS/Jeff Haynes )

The once red-hot housing market is rapidly losing steam. 

A slew of new economic data published this week shows the sector is starting to cool off: Homebuilders' sentiment about the industry plunged to the lowest level in two years, and buyers are retreating from the market as they cancel home sales at the fastest pace since 2020 and builders are rethinking construction.

Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Oil prices hold steady

Oil prices hold steady

Oil rigs pumping (iStock)

Oil prices added to gains Thursday morning.

U.S. crude futures traded around $88.00 a barrel. Brent crude futures traded around $93.00 a barrel.

Prices rose more than 1% during the previous session. Futures have fallen over the past few months, on concerns about a potential recession that could hurt energy demand.

U.S. crude inventories fell by 7.1 million barrels in the week to Aug. 12, higher than expectations for a 275,000-barrel drop.

Posted by Ken Martin

Gasoline price continues to decline

Gasoline price continues to decline

Gas Prices (AAA)

The average price of a gallon of gasoline slipped on Thursday to $3.931, according to AAA. Wednesday's price was $3.943. The price dropped below $4 for the first time since March a week ago, when the price fell to $3.99.

Gas has been on the decline since hitting a high of $5.016 on June 14. Diesel has slipped below $5.00 a gallon to $4.999 from $5.011.

Posted by Ken Martin

Cryptocurrency prices for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin were higher Thursday morning

Bitcoin was trading at around $23,000, after trading lower for four days, losing 4% during that time. For the week, bitcoin was down by more than 2%.

For the month, the cryptocurrency was off more than 1%. Year-to-date bitcoin is down more than 49%.

Ethereum was trading around $1,800, down 0.8% in the past week.

Dogecoin was trading at 8 cents, up 13% in the past week.

Posted by Ken Martin

Live Coverage begins here