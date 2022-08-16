Twitter to give Elon Musk documents from former exec Kayvon Beykpour: court order

Twitter must "collect, review and produce" documents from Kayvon Beykpour, the former general manager of its consumer product division, and hand them over to Elon Musk, according to a court order issued Monday by the Delaware Court of Chancery.

The decree from Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick comes after Musk requested the names of 22 "additional custodians" who had access to the social media giant's information on spam and fake accounts. Twitter has already agreed to hand over the names of 41 other employees.

"The plaintiff is not required to collect, review, or produce documents from any other of the defendants’ proposed 22 additional custodians," McCormick added. "The plaintiff need only collect, review, and produce documents from the 41 custodians to which plaintiff has agreed to date and Mr. Beykpour."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TWTR TWITTER INC. 44.50 +0.24 +0.54%

Musk attorney Alex Spiro told FOX Business that his legal team looks forward to reviewing Beykpour’s communications and will "continue to seek information and witnesses until the full truth comes out."

A spokesperson for Twitter declined to comment.

TWITTER ANNOUNCES STRATEGY TO COMBAT ELECTION MISINFORMATION

Musk's team has described Beykpour in court filings as one of the executives who would have been "most intimately involved" with determining Twitter's spam or fake account estimates, how it calculates monetizable daily active users and how it suspends or moderates accounts on the platform.

Beykpour was fired from Twitter in May after over seven years at the company.

"The truth is that this isn’t how and when I imagined leaving Twitter, and this wasn’t my decision," he wrote at the time. "Parag asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction."

The departure coincided with an announcement the company would pause most hiring and backfills and cut "non-labor" spending. In addition to Beykpour, Twitter let go of former revenue product lead Bruce Falk.

Twitter filed a lawsuit against Musk in July after he notified the company he would be terminating his $44 billion acquisition. The suit accuses the billionaire of refusing to "honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests."

Musk, who has since countersued, claims Twitter "appears to have made false and misleading representations" when it accepted his $54.20 per share offer on April 25.

TWITTER ACCEPTS MUSK'S $44 BILLION DEAL

The Tesla and SpaceX chief executive and world's richest man, who has disputed Twitter's internal estimates that spam and fake accounts make up less than 5% of its users, has said he would be willing to follow through with the original terms of the deal if the company "simply provides their method of sampling 100 accounts and how they’re confirmed to be real."

A trial for the case is slated for October 17.