Stock Market News: Dow rises, Bed Bath & Beyond shares slide, oil slips on OPEC+ cut

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning her next move after an an expected Republican victory in November.

Sources tell FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo that Pelosi wants President Biden to nominate her to become the next U.S. ambassador to Italy if the GOP takes the House majority in the midterm elections.

Sources tell Bartiromo that Biden is holding the spot for the speaker, which is one reason he has yet to fill the position since taking office.

Read the full story: Pelosi seeks ambassadorship to Italy if GOP wins House majority in midterms