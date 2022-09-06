Pelosi seeks ambassadorship to Italy if GOP wins House majority in midterms

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning her next move after an expected Republican victory in November.

Sources tell FOX ﻿Business' that Pelosi wants President Biden to nominate her to become the next U.S. ambassador to Italy if the GOP takes the House majority in the midterm elections.

Biden is holding the spot for the speaker, sources say, which is one reason he has yet to fill the position since taking office. Speculation earlier this year that a Pelosi ally and former Wall Street executive wanted the job has shifted with the increasing likelihood that the GOP takes the majority.

There was no clarity yet on how a new Senate will react to a Pelosi nomination, but there was a mixed reaction to her in the role from sources this week.

So far, 101 Biden ambassador nominees have been confirmed by the Senate, but Biden has been slow to name ambassadors to several countries, including Italy.

About a quarter (27%) of the 194 ambassador positions are currently without a Senate-confirmed official.

Presidents typically reserve ambassador posts in the most desirable locations for the people who have helped propel them to the White House, such as political operatives and donors.

The ambassador's residence, Villa Taverna, boasts a pool, private gardens and a three-story wine cellar, in Rome.

Pelosi's office did not return FOX Business' request for comment at the time of publication.