FDA questions Juul, Altria commitment to combat teen vaping
The head of the Food and Drug Administration is questioning whether electronic cigarette maker Juul and its new partner Altria are following through on pledges to help stop underage vaping.
The head of the Food and Drug Administration is questioning whether electronic cigarette maker Juul and its new partner Altria are following through on pledges to help stop underage vaping.
The FDA chief reminded the two companies of the “independent responsibility” they have to address the “epidemic” of youth vaping.
Altria and Juul struck a $12.8 billion deal on Thursday.
How Juul became a $38 billion company in a flash.
Altria is spending $12.8 billion for a stake in e-vapor company JUUL as one of the world's biggest tobacco companies tries to offset declining cigarette use.