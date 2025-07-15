YoCrunch yogurts recalled for possible plastic pieces in toppers

Danone U.S. is recalling YoCrunch yogurts over the risk that the products’ dome toppers may have pieces of plastic inside them.

The company said all flavors and sizes of YoCrunch products "currently in-market" are subject to the recall.

The details of the various types of recalled yogurt products and their expiration dates were listed in Danone’s recall notice posted Monday on the Food and Drug Administration’s website. The expiration dates range from this month to dates in September, depending on the specific product.

Danone said in a press release it "takes every consumer experience seriously and is initiating this voluntary recall in line with its commitment to product safety quality and consumer safety."

The recall was spurred by some consumers saying they discovered plastic pieces within the toppers of the YoCrunch products, the FDA recall notice said.

The clear plastic pieces, which could be sharp and be between 7-25 millimeters long in some cases, "have the potential to cause choking," per the notice.

The possible presence of the plastic pieces is "isolated only to the separately packaged topper" that comes with the YoCrunch yogurts, the company said.

The dome toppers of the recalled yogurts hold toppings like Oreos, candy, cookie dough and granola, according to the FDA recall notice.

To be safe, the recalled YoCrunch yogurt products should still not be eaten, according to the recall notice. They should be thrown in the trash, Danone said on its website.

Customers can get in touch with the YoCrunch Consumer Care Line about getting their money back for any affected yogurt products, Danone said.

Sales of the recalled yogurts occurred at retailers across the country.

Danone is "working swiftly with retail partners to remove the impacted product from shelves, while it works to address the issue and bring back the YoCrunch products so many people enjoy," according to the company.

Danone U.S.'s parent company has owned YoCrunch for nearly twelve years, having purchased the brand in 2013, according to reports. The brand itself has been around for over three decades.