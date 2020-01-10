'Grapefruit Unicorn' mask recall: How to treat skin irritation

Dermatologists believe inactive ingredients not listed on skin care brand Yes To’s recalled Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper Mask may be the cause of burning and blistering skin among some of its users.

The mask, which was sold at Target and Ulta and marketed to the teen and tween crowd, was recalled earlier this week after customers said it caused burns and blisters. It lists water, aloe barbadensis leaf juice, methyl gluceth-20 and glycerin as some of its main ingredients in addition to Vitamin C, but dermatologists suggest an unlisted acid could be what’s behind the skin burning.

“There could be some inactive ingredients not listed as the main ingredient that’s causing this. I would guess that there’s something in there that’s a very bad irritant, like an acid, that’s burning their skin,” Dr. Michele Green, a dermatologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, told FOX Business.

An unknown ingredient listed as “fragrance” is also on the ingredients label for the recalled Yes To Grapefruit Brightening Unicorn Paper Mask, which could also be causing the skin irritation.

Green says if people experience an adverse reaction to a skin product they should apply a cold milk compress to the skin. She also suggests using a topical cortisone ointment to reduce inflammation often caused by an allergic reaction and recommends Benadryl to take down any additional swelling.

“If it’s really a burn, and it continues, go to the doctor,” Green urged.

Customers posted photos of irritated and inflamed skin after using the Yes To facemask.

“This product completely messed up my face after only five minutes of wear,” Anna Weitzman commented on Yes To’s Facebook post with a photo of her face visibly red and irritated.

Yes To apologized to customers who suffered allergic reactions to its products and said all of the Grapefruit Brightening Unicorn Paper Masks would be pulled from shelves by Friday.

“We have recently seen reports on social media that children have used the Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper Mask, unfortunately resulting in skin irritation," the company said in a statement. "We have also received some similar reports from adults who have used the product. We apologize to anyone who was affected in this way, especially over the holiday season.”

'FACE EXERCISE' TREND CUTTING INTO PLASTIC SURGERY BUSINESS And drugstore skin care brands have faced backlash in recent years for causing skin irritation. Neutrogena faced allegations in 2018 from customers that some of its products, including its Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes, oil-free acne wash and pore refining exfoliating cleanser, had burned skin and caused redness, dryness and inflammation.

“My eyelids are swollen and itchy after using your makeup wipes,” one user wrote on the brand’s Instagram page.

Others complained on the company’s Consumer Affairs website that the brand’s Pore Refiner daily scrub left them with swollen cheeks, redness and burning all over their face.

The brand directed customers to call its company number or direct message them on Instagram if they experienced any adverse reactions to products. Neutrogena did not immediately return a request for comment.

