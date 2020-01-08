Recalled 'Unicorn' face mask still on sale at Ulta

Skin care brand Yes To, known for its popular facemasks, recalled one of its products for allegedly causing burns, blisters and swelling among some users.

The beauty brand, which bills itself as having “cruelty-free skincare solutions,” said it recalled its Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper Mask from drug stores in a Facebook post on Jan. 3, however, the $2.99 mask was still available to purchase at Ulta – with a buy-one, get-one-50-percent-off promotion -- when FOX Business checked its website on Wednesday. Ulta did not immediately return a FOX Business request for comment. Target has since removed the mask from its website.

“All products will be completely removed by Friday and we will continue to follow-up with each store to make sure that the product is pulled from shelves as quickly as possible,” Rayna Mallah, a spokeswoman for Yes To, told FOX Business in an email Wednesday.

Customers continued to gripe over the brand on its Facebook page, alleging its masks caused skin irritation.

“This product completely messed up my face after only five minutes of wear,” Anna Weitzman commented on Yes To’s Facebook post with a photo of her face visibly red and irritated.

Others urged consumers not to buy the Yes To masks altogether, citing allergic reactions from other products outside of the Unicorn mask.

“Say No to these products – I used a Yes To tomato charcoal paper mask this weekend and it was awful. My face became puffy, beet red and burned!!” Facebook user Kelly Abbott commented under the brand’s Facebook post.

It’s unclear what ingredient in the mask caused the burns and blisters. Yes To apologized to customers who suffered allergic reactions to its products.

“We have recently seen reports on social media that children have used the Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper Mask, unfortunately resulting in skin irritation," the company said in a statement. "We have also received some similar reports from adults who have used the product. We apologize to anyone who was affected in this way, especially over the holiday season.”

The facemask brand is popular among teen and tween consumers who subscribe to the popular VSCO trend of being environmentally conscious and using natural products, including chemical-free skin care products. Sales of skin care grew 5 percent to $1.4 billion with men’s and women’s skin care markets growing by 5 percent, according to market research firm NPD Group. And natural brands made up 27 percent of skin care sales earlier this year, showing there’s continued demand.

