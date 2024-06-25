World's best airlines in 2024 ranked

Travelers from across the globe have spoken, and the rankings are in for the world's best airlines.

Skytrax released this year's results Tuesday at its World Airlines Awards – dubbed the "Oscars of the aviation industry" – and the winner was in familiar territory. But on the list of 100, no U.S. carriers made the top 20.

Here are the world's best airlines in 2024, according to Skytrax, which included 350 carriers in its survey:

1. Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways took the top spot in the rankings this year, winning for the eighth time in the survey's 25-year history. The Doha-based carrier is the national airline of the State of Qatar, and it also won World’s Best Business Class, World’s Best Business Class Lounge and the Best Airline in the Middle East.

2. Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines, the 2023 winner, was dethroned this year but still came in second overall for 2024. The customer service-focused airline kept its title of World's Best First Class, and was also awarded World's Best Cabin Staff and Best Airline in Asia.

3. Emirates

Emirates, the state-owned airline of the United Arab Emirates, rose one spot in the ranking this year to become the third-best overall. The Dubai-headquartered airline also took home the award for World's Best Airline Inflight Entertainment for the 18th time.

4. ANA All Nippon Airways

Japan's largest airline, All Nippon Airways, dropped from third in 2023 to No. 4 in this year's survey, but won the award for World's Best Airport Services.

5. Cathay Pacific Airways

Rounding out the top five is Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways, which climbed from 8th place last year.

What about U.S. carriers?

Out of U.S.-based carriers, Delta Air Lines ranked the highest, landing at No. 21. Next was United Airlines at No. 42, Alaska Airlines at No. 60, JetBlue at No. 65 and American Airlines ranked 78th.