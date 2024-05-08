These are the top-rated airlines for customer satisfaction

Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines notched highly coveted spots on J.D. Power's 2024 North America Airline Satisfaction Study.

J.D. Power reported Wednesday that domestic air passenger volume is up 9.4% year over year. The survey underscored how carriers that made big investments in staff training and efforts to improve the overall flight experience have reaped the benefits even with the influx of people and uptick in ticket costs.

"Airlines that are investing in staff training and recruitment are finding ways to overcome the negative effects of crowded gates and planes simply by being nice to their customers," Michael Taylor, J.D. Power senior managing director of travel, hospitality, retail and customer service, said.

Delta earned the highest customer satisfaction rating in the first and business segments. It also notched the highest customer satisfaction ranking in the premium economy segment for the second year in a row, according to the survey.

Meanwhile, Southwest earned the highest rating in the economy/basic economy segment.

Here are the top airlines with the highest overall customer satisfaction index rating in each of the following categories:

First class/Business:

Delta Air Lines

JetBlue Airways

United Airlines

Alaska Airlines

American Airlines

Premium:

Delta Air Lines

Alaska Airlines

American Airlines

JetBlue Airways

WestJet

Economy/ Basic economy:

Southwest Airlines

Delta Air Lines

Allegiant Air

Alaska Airlines

JetBlue Airways