Woman wins in Missouri lottery after playing same numbers for 40 years

An anonymous woman has been awarded a prize from the Missouri Lottery after playing the same numbers that she has tried her luck with for four decades.

The lucky winner, from Pulaski County, used the exact nine numbers that were matched on her 9-spot ticket, according to the Missouri Lottery's news release.

The winner's son checked the ticket at the retail store and was shocked when the clerk told him she was unable to cash the ticket, the release said.

"She said, ‘Give me your phone,’" the winner told the Missouri Lottery, recounting her son’s interaction with the clerk.

"So he gave her the phone, and she took a picture of it and said, ‘This is what your mom won, and that’s why we can’t pay her!’" the winner told lottery officials, explaining why she couldn’t cash out in-store.

Her son left the store and immediately called her, unable to hold back the news that she was $80,000 richer.

The winner has decided that her earnings will go towards purchasing a new car, she told lottery officials.

The winning ticket was purchased at LMC Convenience Store located at 1302 Historic 66 West, in Waynesville, Missouri, lottery officials reported.

The nine Club Keno numbers that matched on the winning ticket were a part of the Missouri Lottery "9-spot" game.

The base-prize is $30,000, but the winner opted to add the "Bulls-Eye" addition, which increased her prize to $80,000, the Missouri Lottery reported.

The Club Keno game "is a fast-action Draw Game that delivers fun every four minutes" and has a variety of game options to choose from.

Since the Missouri Lottery was founded in 1986, the organization has contributed over $8 billion towards the state of Missouri and public education, the lottery's website stated.

In the 2023 fiscal year, over $7 billion was acquired by the lottery and more than $425 million of that sum was given to public education.

During that same period, players in Pulaski County, the county where the recent winner is from, won more than $9.5 million in lottery prizes, lottery officials wrote in the press release.

