Winning $2M Mega Millions ticket sold in California, jackpot swells to $687M

Next Mega Millions lottery jackpot drawing is on March 8

A resident of the Golden State hit it big this week with a Mega Millions lottery win of more than $2 million.

The sole winning ticket has a prize value of $2,151,945, according to the California Lottery. The winning numbers drawn on Tuesday were 2, 49, 50, 61, and 70.

The ticket was sold for $2 at a Stater Bros. Market in Cathedral City.

The lucky winner matched all five white balls, but fell short of the 14 Mega Ball and the Megaplier Prize, according to the lottery's website.

With no jackpot winner, the grand prize swelled to an estimated $687 million. The next drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot is on March 8.

The California Lottery has generated more than $43.8 billion for public schools around California since 1985.

At the end of fiscal year 2022, the lottery had raised a record amount of $2.07 billion for California education.

Nearly 80% of the lottery's contributions go toward K-12 education, which can be used by schools as a means of keeping programs running or state-of-the-art equipment, the site said.

An unnamed California resident has hit a Mega Millions lottery prize of $2 million after matching the five white balls. (iStock / iStock)

FOX Business reached out to the California Lottery for comment.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle.