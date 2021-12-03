Woman reportedly breastfed cat on Delta Airlines flight

Things apparently got weird on a recent Delta Air Lines flight from Syracuse to Atlanta, when a woman allegedly started breastfeeding a cat, to the horror of fellow passengers and the crew.

A flight attendant sent a message through the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) on the jet while in flight to alert the crew on the ground that the person sitting in seat "13A is breastfeeding a cat and will not put cat back in its carrier when [flight attendant] requested."

The ACARS message further requested that Delta's "Red Coat" team – a special group dubbed "customer service experts" by the airline – greet the woman upon the flight's arrival in Atlanta.

Fox News' Trace Gallagher reported that the flight attendant later took to social media to provide more details of the incident, where she recalled, "This woman had one of those, like, hairless cats swaddled up in a blanket so it looked like a baby…her shirt was up and she was trying to get the cat to latch and she wouldn't put the cat back in the carrier."

The flight attendant added that "the cat was screaming for its life."

The purported incident was reported on a flight that took place on Nov. 13, and it is unclear whether the Red Coat team confronted the woman. Delta Air Lines did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.