Powerball winning numbers drawn in record $1.9 billion jackpot following delay

The winning Powerball numbers in Monday night’s record $1.9 billion drawing were released Tuesday morning after being delayed over a security protocol issue.

The winning numbers are: 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56 with the Powerball of 10.

It was not immediately clear whether any winning tickets were sold.

The advertised prize is for winners who receive their winnings through an annuity paid over 29 years. However, winners typically select the cash option.

The cash estimate for the jackpot is now $929.1 million.

Powerball officials released a statement earlier Tuesday morning saying one participating lottery was still processing its sales and play data and that all 48 participating lotteries are required to submit their data before the winning numbers can be drawn.

The statement said Powerball "has stringent security requirements to protect the integrity of the game and remains committed to holding a drawing that gives all players a fair chance to win."

