Powerball winning numbers drawn in record $1.9 billion jackpot following delay

Cash estimate for Powerball jackpot is $929.1 million

FOX Business Flash top headlines for November 8

The winning Powerball numbers in Monday night’s record $1.9 billion drawing were released Tuesday morning after being delayed over a security protocol issue. 

The winning numbers are: 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56 with the Powerball of 10.

It was not immediately clear whether any winning tickets were sold.

The advertised prize is for winners who receive their winnings through an annuity paid over 29 years. However, winners typically select the cash option.

POWERBALL DRAWING FOR $1.9 BILLION JACKPOT DELAYED DUE TO SECURITY PROTOCOL ISSUES

powerball ticket

Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for the Monday Powerball drawing with an annuity value of at least $1.9 billion, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa.  (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic / AP Newsroom)

The cash estimate for the jackpot is now $929.1 million.

Powerball officials released a statement earlier Tuesday morning saying one participating lottery was still processing its sales and play data and that all 48 participating lotteries are required to submit their data before the winning numbers can be drawn.

powerball jackpot

The display panel advertising the tickets for the Monday Powerball drawing with an annuity value of at least $1.9 billion, are shown at a convenience store, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic / AP Newsroom)

The statement said Powerball "has stringent security requirements to protect the integrity of the game and remains committed to holding a drawing that gives all players a fair chance to win."

Fox News’ Landon Mion contributed to this report.