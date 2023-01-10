Expand / Collapse search
Here are the winning numbers for Tuesday's $1.1B Mega Millions drawing

A staggering $1.337 billion jackpot was won in Illinois on July 29

Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing has a grand prize of $1.1 billion, according to Megamillions.com.

The cash value comes to $568.7 million.

There have been 24 straight drawings without anyone matching all six numbers.

The numbers drawn were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18   Gold Mega Ball: 9   Megaplier: 3X

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT TOPS $1B: WHAT TO KNOW IF YOU WIN

Mega Millions card

A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill. ( (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) / AP Newsroom)

This marks the fourth time in a little more than four years that the jackpot has exceeded $1 billion.

There was no winner in Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot worth $940 million.

The numbers drawn were:  3, 20,  46,  59, 63  Gold Mega Ball: 13   Megaplier: 3x

Mega Millions card

Mega Millions Lottery ticket are displayed in a store in New York City, U.S. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid / Reuters Photos)

There were five winning tickets sold that matched five numbers, worth $1 million each.

They were sold in Maryland, Florida, New Jersey and two in New York.

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT SOARS TO $1.1B

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Player fills out a Mega Millions slip

A woman fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

HERE ARE THE WINNING NUMBERS FOR FRIDAY'S $940M MEGA MILLIONS DRAWING

There was a staggering $1.337 billion won in Illinois on July 29.

Two people on one winning ticket in Des Plaines, Illinois, claimed the winnings of the jackpot in July. They chose to receive the cash option of $780.5 million.

The current record jackpot is $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018. 

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.