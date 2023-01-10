Here are the winning numbers for Tuesday's $1.1B Mega Millions drawing

Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing has a grand prize of $1.1 billion, according to Megamillions.com.

The cash value comes to $568.7 million.

There have been 24 straight drawings without anyone matching all six numbers.

The numbers drawn were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 Gold Mega Ball: 9 Megaplier: 3X

This marks the fourth time in a little more than four years that the jackpot has exceeded $1 billion.

There was no winner in Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot worth $940 million.

The numbers drawn were: 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 Gold Mega Ball: 13 Megaplier: 3x

There were five winning tickets sold that matched five numbers, worth $1 million each.

They were sold in Maryland, Florida, New Jersey and two in New York.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

There was a staggering $1.337 billion won in Illinois on July 29.

Two people on one winning ticket in Des Plaines, Illinois, claimed the winnings of the jackpot in July. They chose to receive the cash option of $780.5 million.

The current record jackpot is $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.