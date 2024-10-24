Winning $478.2M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia

A lottery player in Georgia had a lucky day on Wednesday after a Powerball ticket they purchased landed them a $478.2 million jackpot during the evening’s drawing.

The winner purchased their ticket in Burford, according to the Georgia Lottery. The winning numbers were 2, 15, 27, 29 and 39. The red Powerball was 20.

Powerball said the winner can claim their jackpot as either a $478.2 million annuity or a $230.6 million one-time payment before taxes.

Georgia allows people who win over $250,000 to keep their identity under wraps when they claim their lottery windfall. The deadline for Wednesday’s jackpot winner to make their claim is 180 days.

The $478.2 million grand prize was the third-largest that Powerball has seen so far this year. It is also the first Powerball jackpot won in Georgia in about eight years.

Prior to Wednesday night’s win, the jackpot had been growing since August.

Smaller prizes were also won by more than 616,100 other tickets during Wednesday’s drawing.

Two people – one in Pennsylvania and one in Texas – scored $1 million prizes from tickets they purchased in those states, according to Powerball.

The next Powerball drawing will be held on Oct. 26.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions’ jackpot reached $229 million on Tuesday night after the drawing produced no grand prize winner.

The last time that Mega Millions had a jackpot winner was mid-September.