Wildly popular gas station Buc-ee's to open first-ever locations in new states this summer

The world's largest convenience store and gas station, Buc-ee's, is growing its already massive following with several new locations set to open this summer.

The beloved Texas-based chain – known for its exceptionally clean restrooms, house-made food and beaver-branded merchandise – is set to open three new travel centers, including its very first locations in Virginia and Mississippi, Buc-ee's confirmed to FOX Business.

Buc-ee’s grand openings are scheduled for the following:

Harrison County, Mississippi - June 9, 2025

Rockingham County, Virginia - June 30, 2025

Brunswick, Georgia - July 1, 2025

The Virginia center in Rockingham County, about 2.5 hours west of Washington D.C., by car, will become Buc-ee’s most northeast location in the U.S., opening the brand to a new customer base previously unfamiliar with its massive convenience stores.

"Thank you Buc-ee’s for choosing Rockingham County for your first Virginia location that is slated to open in mid-2025," the county said in a social media post in early 2024.

The center will span 74,000 square feet, roughly 1.5 times the size of a football field, according to Rockingham County. It will also include over 120 fueling stations, 600 parking spaces and 20 electric vehicle charging stations.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin previously welcomed the new location when the project began in early 2024.

"Virginia is proud to welcome @bucees to the Commonwealth!" Youngkin said in a post on X. "Today's groundbreaking represents 200 jobs and an investment of more than 60 million dollars in Rockingham County. I look forward to stopping by for some Beaver Nuggets soon!"

Local reports said the Buc-ee’s center in Mississippi will also expand 74,000 square feet, employ 200 residents and include 100 gas pumps and 20 electrical vehicle charging stations.

Brunswick's new center will become the Peach State’s third Buc-ee’s. It will be located five hours southeast of Atlanta.