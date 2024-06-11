Buc-ee's opens largest store spanning 75,000 square feet with 120 gas pumps

A newly opened Buc-ee’s is living up to the saying that everything’s bigger in Texas.

The new travel center, which officially opened for business on Monday, sprawls over 75,000 square feet in Luling and is equipped with 120 gas pumps.

Its size makes it the largest constructed by the popular travel center chain. Prior to the Luling location’s launch, that title belonged to a 74,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s in Tennessee.

The company marked the new Buc-ee’s Luling with a ribbon-cutting ceremony the same day that it started welcoming customers. Gov. Greg Abbott attended the opening festivities for the record-setting facility along with other local officials.

"As the state’s greatest fan of ‘beaver nuggets,’ I am proud that Texas is home to the world’s best convenience store," he said in a statement. "Texas is proud to be the homebase of the growing Buc-ee’s empire. Buc-ee’s is just one important piece of the economy of the bigger, better Texas we are building for generations to come."

The company, headquartered in Texas, projected in late May that the Luling site would create at least 200 new jobs.

The 75,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s takes the place of a 21-year-old location that served the area and was known as its "first family travel center," according to the company. It also increases the total number of Buc-ee’s travel centers – more than two-thirds of which are in the Lone Star State – to 49.

"This was the first travel center we ever built, but we outgrew the store and needed to build a new one," Buc-ee’s co-founder Arch Alpin III said in a statement.

Inside the new store, Buc-ee’s customers will be able to buy "thousands of snack, meal and drink options" that the travel center chain is well-known for.

"I commend Buc-ee’s for continuing to showcase the best of the Lone Star State, and I congratulate the company on its tremendous success," Abbott said.