Buc-ee's sues smaller gas station chain for copyright, arguing cartoon dog logo is too similar to its beaver

Buc-ee's filed a lawsuit against a smaller Texas-based gas station chain on allegations of copyright infringement, claiming Super Fuels' logo is too similar to the Buc-ee's logo.

The lawsuit filed by Buc-ee's in U.S. District Court argues that Super Fuels' cartoon dog in a cape logo is too similar to the Buc-ee's cartoon beaver in a hat, according to Fox 4.

In the lawsuit, Buc-ees, which is also based in Texas, claims the Super Fuels logo prominently features an "anthropomorphic and cartoon representation of a smiling animal that closely resembles a beaver, which is similarly positioned in a right-facing angle and is depicted in front of a circular background."

TRUMP'S VIRAL 'GULF OF AMERICA' NAME CHANGE SPURS A TEXAS-SIZED SUGGESTION: GULF OF BUC-EE'S

Buc-ees also cites that the two logos have similar expressions and coloring.

The popular convenience store chain argues in the lawsuit that the logos could confuse customers and that the confusion has resulted in a loss in sales for Buc-ee's.

BUC-EE'S OPENS LARGEST STORE SPANNING 75,000 SQUARE FEET WITH 120 GAS PUMPS

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The lawsuit wants a permanent injunction to prevent Super Fuels from using the dog logo, for Super Fuels to pay Buc-ee's for any "ill-gotten gains" and for all signs, packages and other materials with the dog logo to be destroyed.