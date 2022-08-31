Whole Foods Market salad dressing recalled over undeclared allergens

A Whole Foods Market salad dressing is being recalled in 26 states due to multiple undeclared allergens, according to federal health officials.

Van Law Food Products Inc. issued the recall for Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing after discovering that it contained undeclared soy and wheat allergens, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The company said the salad dressing was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of either allergen. After investigating the matter further, officials discovered that a back label from another product was mistakenly put on the salad dressing.

CHICK-FIL-A GRILLED CHICKEN NUGGETS, FILET PRODUCTS CONTAIN UNDECLARED DAIRY ALLERGEN

The affected product was sold in the produce or dairy department of Whole Foods Market locations across 26 states.

There haven't been any illnesses reported associated with the recalled product to date. However, people that consume the product and have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat "run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction."

NEARLY 15,000 POUNDS OF BEEF STICKS RECALLED DUE TO MISBRANDING, UNDECLARED ALLERGENS

Soy and wheat are two of eight foods or food groups that account for the most serious allergic reactions in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The symptoms and severity of these reactions can differ depending upon the individual. In some cases it can cause anaphylaxis, which is a "sudden and severe allergic reaction that may cause death," the CDC added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Customers with the recalled 12-oz. glass bottles of Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing with UPC code 99482-49027 and a "best by" date of April 6, 2023, should throw out the product, according to the recall. They are also able to get a refund at the point of sale with a receipt.

The affected states are Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.