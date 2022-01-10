Nearly 15,000 pounds of beef sticks recalled due to misbranding, undeclared allergens

Nearly 15,000 pounds of beef sticks shipped nationwide are being recalled because they were mislabeled and didn't disclose a known allergen, according to the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Wisconsin-based Abbyland Foods Inc's. "Iowa Smokehouse Original Smoked Beef Sticks" contain milk, which was not declared on the product label, according to the recall notice.

The beef sticks were produced in 2-lb. clear plastic packages between Nov. 15 and Nov. 17, 2021, with "sell by" dates of Nov. 15, 2022, or Nov. 17, 2022, according to the notice.

The recall was initiated after "consumer complaints of cheese in the product" were reported to the FSIS.

However, there have been no reports of adverse reactions regarding the consumption of the recalled product to date.

Still, the federal agency is "concerned that some product may be in consumers pantries or refrigerators."

Consumers are urged to throw out the recalled product or return it.

If consumers have any concerns about an injury or illness, they are also urged to contact a health care provider, the notice continued.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), eight food groups, including milk, "account for the most serious allergic reactions" in the nation.

"The symptoms and severity of allergic reactions to food can be different between individuals and can also be different for one person over time," the CDC said, adding that "anaphylaxis is a sudden and severe allergic reaction that may cause death."