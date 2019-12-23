Whole Foods' 12 Days of Cheese ends Monday

Monday marks the final day of the season for Whole Food shoppers to indulge in the company's annual 12 Days of Cheese.

The supermarket chain, owned by online retail giant Amazon, highlighted an artisanal cheese every day beginning on Dec. 12 as part of its "cheesy" promotion.

Each of the new and adventurous cheeses were sold for half off for one day only, with Prime members being awarded an additional 10 percent off.

The collection of 12 kinds of "must-have cheeses" ends with Monday's feature of MonS Mary dans les Étoiles.

MonS Mary dans les Étoiles, which is exclusive to Whole Foods Market, is described as a "stunning, ash-coated geo-rind goat cheese. Creamy and grassy, finished with light citrus notes." Alongside its description, the company listed a wine, beer, cracker and an accoutrement that it would pair well with.

"The list of 12 cheeses that we've curated includes a few award-winning cheeses and a few exclusive cheeses you can only get at your local Whole Foods Market," said Cathy Strange, Whole Foods Market's Vice President of Specialty, Product Innovation and Development. Each one is unique and will make a delicious addition to any holiday occasion."

The distinctive and exclusive cheeses were chosen by Whole Foods Market's global experts in collaboration with the company's in-store Certified Cheese Professionals.

The samples ranged from a rich, earthy Roth Pavino to a firm and almost crumby Apline cheese Emmi Cave Aged Le Gruyèr.

"We have the opportunity to showcase some truly delicious, diverse and innovative cheeses at an incredible value." - Cathy Strange, Whole Foods Market's vice president of specialty, product innovation and development

"From creamy to crumbly, we searched the world to find 12 cheeses we think you’ll love this holiday season. Plus, see what you can pair them with — then visit your store to stock up. It's time to unleash your inner cheese nerd," according to Whole Foods' website.

Whole Foods has a team of in-store Certified Cheese Professionals and cheesemongers on hand to help customers from tips on how to build a cheese board to food and beverage pairings. More than half of Certified Cheese Professionals worldwide come from Whole Foods Market, according to the company.

Whole Foods Market is recognized as the first national certified organic grocer with more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, according to the company.

In June 2017, the online shopping giant made a bold expansion into physical stores with a $13.7 billion deal to buy Whole Foods, setting the stage for radical retail experiments that could revolutionize how people buy groceries and everything else.

