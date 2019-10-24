Here's what Whole Foods predicts you'll be eating more of in 2020

Whole Foods has an idea of what kind of snacks you'll want next year.

Continue Reading Below

The Amazon-owned grocery chain released its predictions for the top food trends of 2020 this week, ranging from West African dishes to meat-plant blends.

Whole Foods brings in more than 50 people each year to work on the predictions, including foragers, regional and global buyers and culinary experts. The group’s predictions for this year include trends like CBD and faux meats.

Here’s a look at what Whole Foods is predicting for 2020:

Regenerative agriculture: This term basically refers to farming practices that restore degraded soil, improve biodiversity and increase carbon capture in order to benefit the environment, according to Whole Foods. The store said it expects that brands that embrace these practices will see a boost next year.

Wide world of flour: Consumers are seeking out more kinds of flour as they try their hands at new dishes from around the world, such as teff flour used in Ethiopian injera, Whole Foods said. The chain expects more flours made from vegetables and fruit — including bananas — will make their way into pantries. Snacks have also been getting into the trend, such as chips made with tigernut flour.

I can’t believe it’s butter: If it hasn’t been made into butter yet, it will be in 2020, according to Whole Foods. Watermelon seed butter? Sure. Macadamia nut butter? Why not? Many of these alternatives will avoid allergens and also appeal to those on vegan, paleo or keto diets.

West African foods: Traditional West African flavors have been “popping up everywhere in food and beverage,” according to Whole Foods. Many West African dishes use a base of tomatoes, onions and chili peppers. Peanuts, ginger and lemongrass are also common.

Keep it fresh: Fresh, refrigerated snacks are growing in popularity, according to Whole Foods. The store is seeing more people buying single-serving snacks like hard-boiled eggs with savory toppings, pickled vegetables, drinkable soups, dippers and snack bars with fresh fruit.

Less meat, not faux meat: Butchers and meat brands will get in on the plant-based trend by cooking up meat-plant blends, according to While Foods. Some chefs have already been experimenting with this, making burgers with a beef-mushroom blend or other ingredients.

Soy long, and thanks for all the dishes: More vegan dishes will rely on non-animal alternatives besides those made from soy, Whole Foods predicted. Instead, food makers will use new blends with items like grains and mung beans.

Foodie kiddies: Children are getting less picky and more adventurous with their food, according to Whole Foods. As parents introduce their children to new foods, the kids are dining on sushi, fermented foods and pasta made from alternative flours.

Mocktails: Non-alcoholic drinks and cocktails have been gaining in popularity, and Whole Foods said that trend will continue in 2020. New zero-proof apertifs and hops-infused sparkling waters will even be able to be enjoyed straight out of the bottle or can, no mixing necessary.

Sweet tooth: Sugar alternatives are moving beyond the typical sweeteners to new syrupy reductions from sources like monk fruit, pomegranates, coconut and dates, according to Whole Foods. So are syrups from starches like sorghum and sweet potato, for flavors like molasses or honey in baking or beverages.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE