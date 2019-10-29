Amazon makes free grocery delivery part of Prime membership

Amazon announced Tuesday that it is adding free grocery delivery for all Prime members.

Not all customers have access to the service, although Amazon said it is working to expand. It's available in more than 2,000 cities and towns, Amazon said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 1,777.08 +15.75 +0.89%

The service, Amazon Fresh, used to cost $14.99 per month.

"Grocery delivery is one of the fastest growing businesses at Amazon, and we think this will be one of the most-loved Prime benefits," Stephenie Landry, Amazon's VP of Grocery Delivery, said in a statement.

Customers can select groceries from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market, which Amazon acquired in 2017.

The decision comes after Amazon's online grocery sales growth slowed in 2018, Grocery Dive reported.

