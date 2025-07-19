Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment
Astronomer CEO caught cuddling on concert Jumbotron with HR head steps down

Astronomer's board accepts Andy Byron's resignation following incident at Coldplay show that changed company awareness 'overnight'

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin wonders if a couple is having an affair as he caught them on the Kiss Cam during his concert. (Video credit: @calebu2/TMX) video

Coldplay’s Chris Martin catches couple on Kiss Cam, jokingly asks if they’re having an affair

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin wonders if a couple is having an affair as he caught them on the Kiss Cam during his concert. (Video credit: @calebu2/TMX)

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, who was caught by a Coldplay concert Jumbotron cozying up with his company's head of human resources, has resigned following the incident, according to the company.

"As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding," the company wrote in a statement Saturday to Fox News. "Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met."

Astronomer said Byron tendered his resignation, and the board of directors accepted. 

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot hide their faces on a jumbotron

Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin wondered if a couple is having an affair after catching them on the Kiss Cam. Internet sleuths claim the two are Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot. (@calebu2/TMX / Fox News)

The unspecified relationship between Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot was revealed to the nation when they were spotted by the concert's "Kiss Cam."

Cabot briskly turned and covered her face, while Byron awkwardly ducked behind a stadium seat, catching Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin's gaze.

"Oh, look at these two," Martin joked to the crowd. "All right, c'mon, you're Ok. Oh, what? Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

Chris Martin performing during a Coldplay concert

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at Rogers Stadium on July 7 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The lead singer thrust Astronomer CEO Andy Byron into the spotlight after calling out an awkward "Kiss Cam" exchange at one of Coldplay's concerts. (Robert Okine/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The move comes after the Astronomer board announced earlier this week it had launched a formal investigation.

Co-founder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy will serve as interim CEO as the board searches for its next chief executive, according to the statement.

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on stage at Optus Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Perth, Australia.

The band Coldplay is known for its heartfelt love songs, making the concert a popular event for couples. (Paul Kane/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Addressing the buzz created by the revealing video, the company said, "before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI. While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not."

The Astronomer team said it is "continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data & AI problems," according to the statement.