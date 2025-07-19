Astronomer CEO caught cuddling on concert Jumbotron with HR head steps down

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, who was caught by a Coldplay concert Jumbotron cozying up with his company's head of human resources, has resigned following the incident, according to the company.

"As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding," the company wrote in a statement Saturday to Fox News. "Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met."

Astronomer said Byron tendered his resignation, and the board of directors accepted.

The unspecified relationship between Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot was revealed to the nation when they were spotted by the concert's "Kiss Cam."

Cabot briskly turned and covered her face, while Byron awkwardly ducked behind a stadium seat, catching Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin's gaze.

"Oh, look at these two," Martin joked to the crowd. "All right, c'mon, you're Ok. Oh, what? Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

The move comes after the Astronomer board announced earlier this week it had launched a formal investigation.

Co-founder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy will serve as interim CEO as the board searches for its next chief executive, according to the statement.

Addressing the buzz created by the revealing video, the company said, "before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI. While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not."

The Astronomer team said it is "continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data & AI problems," according to the statement.